Local groups receive education grants

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain (CFGNB) distributed $232,300 in grant awards benefitting non-profit organizations in Plainville, New Britain, Southington, and Berlin, and a number of local organizations received significant awards.

The Foundation announces grants of this nature three times per year. The Southington education sector benefitted from these year-end grants for early childhood education.

Southington Public Schools and the Early Childhood Collaborative of Southington (ECCS) were both grant recipients.

Southington schools were awarded $7,200 for their partnership with the New Britain Museum of America Art that engages third graders with the arts. This is the third year that the partnership will occur.

ECCS received up to $30,000 for support staffing, infrastructure and expenses associated with implementation of the Community Plan for Southington’s Young Children. The CFGNB is the primary funder for ECCS, so the money goes towards programs, salaries, materials, and more.

This money is for the 2017 calendar year. ECCS director Joanne Kelleher said that along with the Foundation, the State of Connecticut provides funding for the school fiscal year, but CFGNB is their main sponsor.

“We appreciate their on-going support,” said Kelleher. “They’ve been funding us for many years.”

The CFGNB is a 501(c)(3) public charity and one of the oldest community foundations in the nation. They have over 200 charitable funds designed to make local communities a better place to live.