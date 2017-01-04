Lady Knight hoopsters snap 2 game skid

The Lady Knight basketball team broke their two-game skid with their third win of the season. On Friday, Dec. 30, Southington held a 30-23 advantage at halftime and came away with a 53-45 victory at Cheshire.

Maggie Meehan paced the offense with a season-high of 34 points on four three-pointers, going 8-for-9 from the free throw line. Meehan also went 11-for-13 from the field, making all seven of the two-point field goals she took.

Hartlee Meier (4 rebounds, 3 steals) backed Meehan with 10 points with a pair of three-pointers, going 4-for-6 from the free throw line. Meier also dished out five assists. Madison Hulten grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots.

Southington will look for more wins this week with games against undefeated Glastonbury (5-0) and Windsor (2-5). The Knights are currently 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the CCC Central Blue Division.