Fire report for the Jan. 6 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 56 incidents from Monday, Dec. 19 to Tuesday, Dec. 27:

Monday, Dec. 19

6:43:23 p.m., 726 W. Center St., Vehicle Accident

7:25:46 p.m., 158 Old Turnpike Rd., Smoke detector activation

8:07:07 p.m., 158 Old Turnpike Rd., Public service

Tuesday, Dec. 20

8:00:00 a.m., 1071 S. Main St., Kennedy, Service Call

8:03:37 a.m., 250 Long Bottom Rd., Smoke detector activation

10:18:47 a.m., Hobart St. and Reussner Rd., Vehicle Accident

10:36:35 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

11:05:06 a.m., 37 Skipper Ln., EMS call, excluding vehicle

2:41:57 p.m., 1177 West St., Pack Tracks, Medical assist, assist EMS

3:43:52 p.m., 56 Center St., Wild Orchid, HazMat release investigation

5:14:49 p.m., 405 Queen St., Ryan Jeweler, Lock-out Building

5:30:15 p.m., 685 Queen St., Public service

6:38:00 p.m., 720 Pleasant St., Smoke detector activation

9:40:00 p.m., 646 Woodruff St., Smoke detector activation

Wednesday, Dec. 21

2:10:32 a.m., 24 Pratt St., Tower Ridge, Dispatched and cancelled en route

5:34:31 a.m., 87 Aircraft Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

11:52:39 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

4:13:56 p.m., 1563 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., HazMat release investigation

5:10:39 p.m., Queen St. and I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident, general

5:35:20 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

7:45:51 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle Accident

10:18:04 p.m., 39 Hickory Hill Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

11:50:30 p.m., Main St. and Carter Ln., Vehicle accident

Thursday, Dec. 22

8:38:09 a.m., 1845 M&W Rd., Econo Lodge, Lock-out Vehicle

8:55:14 a.m., 1071 S. Main St., Kennedy, Service Call

9:38:25 a.m., 184 Flanders Rd., Public service

2:17:49 p.m., Welch Rd. and Mount Vernon Rd., Vehicle accident

3:39:18 p.m., 56 Reussner Rd., Smoke detector activation

5:04:53 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

10:24:28 p.m., 150 Savage St., Back 9 Tavern, Water & ice-related rescue

Friday, Dec. 23

9:30:02 a.m., 143 Curtiss St., Road freight or transport vehicle

12:07:56 p.m., 145 Dunham St., Thalberg, Public service

1:20:51 p.m., 420 Queen St., Wood N Tap, Gasoline or other flammable

3:30:16 p.m., Long Bottom Rd. and Shuttlemeadow, Vehicle Accident

7:43:11 p.m., 613 Queen St., Starbucks, Vehicle Accident

11:17:18 p.m., 265 Frost St., Smoke detector activation

Saturday, Dec. 24

12:17:35 a.m., 33 Darling St., Public service

12:23:09 p.m., 12 Darling St., Water problem, Other

2:18:35 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Lock-out Building

3:57:23 p.m., Woodruff St. and Andrews St., Vehicle Accident

5:17:09 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS

7:04:29 p.m., County Rd. and Old Mountain, Vehicle Accident

8:57:55 p.m., 49 Mine Hollow Rd., Vehicle Accident

Sunday, Dec. 25

12:49:29 a.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS

2:15:23 a.m., 73 Masters Dr., CO incident

4:38:27 a.m., 95 Dunham St., Water evacuation

8:25:40 a.m., 3 Darling St., 4N, Medical assist, assist EMS

10:15:33 a.m., 39 Spring Glen Rd., Smoke detector activation

1:53:31 p.m., 41 October Ln., Cooking fire, confined

8:42:44 p.m., 1261 S. Main St., Alzheimer’s, Emergency medical service

Monday, Dec. 26

1:03:20 a.m., 178 W. Center St., Vehicle Accident

11:49:25 a.m., 89 Anne Rd., CO incident

12:57:11 p.m., 112 Old State Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

8:18:18 p.m., I-84 Westbound, No Incident found on arrival

Tuesday, Dec. 27