Weekly scoreboard for the Jan. 6 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Dec. 26 and Sunday, Jan. 1. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Ice Hockey

Hall-Southington 4, Tri-Town 4 (Overtime)

Monday, Dec. 26

At Enfield Twin Rinks

Hall-Southington 02 02 00/0 — 04

Tri-Town 00 01 03/0 — 04

First period—1, Jacob Herz (Dusty Kilgore, Jeremy Fortin), H-S, 3:43; 2, Brendan Moore (Graham Kennedy), H-S, 1:55.

Second period—3, Ben Kingsbury (Dan Bell, Conner Roberts), TT, 9:01; 4, Herz (Fortin, Drew Booth), H-S, 7:54; 5, Nate Zmarlicki (Andrew Mitchell), H-S, 7:19.

Third period—6, Andrew Gaines (Sam Teel), TT, 8:10; 7, Kingsbury (Gaines, Sam Greenberg), TT, 2:26; 8, Gaines (Roberts), TT, 1:57.

Overtime—No scoring.

Penalties—H-S, 7 (14:00). TT, 4 (8:00).

Records—H-S, 1-0-1. TT, 0-1-1.

Farmington Valley 3, Hall-Southington 1

Wednesday, Dec. 28

At Avon Old Farms, Avon

Hall-Southington 00 00 01 — 01

Farmington Valley 02 00 01 — 03

First period—1, Matthew Arena (Timothy Arena, Owen Lacourciere, FV, 12:36; 2, M.Arena (Lacourciere, Jack Lebreque), FV, 9:22.

Second period—No scoring.

Third period—3, Nate Zmarlicki (Ethan Penn, Brendan Moore), H-S, 0:37; 4, T.Arena, FV, 0:01.

Penalties—H-S, 3 (9:00). FV, 8 (19:00).

Records—H-S, 1-1-1. FV, 3-1.

Woodstock 2, Hall-Southington 1

Saturday, Dec. 31

At Jahn Hockey Rink, Pomfret

Hall-Southington 01 00 00 — 01

Woodstock Academy 01 01 00 — 02

First period—1, Austen Ladonne (Ryan Black), WA, 4:13; 2, Dusty Kilgore (Nate Zmarlicki, Jeremy Fortin), H-S, 11:52.

Second period—3, Black (Gunner Moore), WA, 5:27.

Third period—No scoring.

Penalties—H-S, 7 (14:00). WA, 1 (2:00).

Shots—H-S, 12. WA, 5.

Saves—Zach Monti, H-S, 3. Carson Hadley, WA, 11.

Records—H-S, 1-2-1. WA, 3-0.

Boys Basketball

Weaver 53, Southington 44

Wednesday, Dec. 28

At Southington

Weaver 16 11 12 14 — 53

Southington 13 11 09 11 — 44

WEAVER (53)—Chaylyn Martin, 3-5-11; Jaecee Martin, 4-1-11; Tylier Chambers, 0-0-0; Tristan Reid, 6-3-15; Armani Anderson, 1-0-2; Rakim George, 0-0-0; Jabarii Leary, 0-0-0; Alex Rodriguez, 0-0-0; JaQuan Williams, 6-0-12. Totals: 21-9-53.

SOUTHINGTON (44)—Mike DeFeo, 3-1-9; Brendan Taylor, 8-0-20; Jeremy Mercier, 5-1-11; Tim O’Shea, 0-0-0; Andrew Lohneiss, 1-0-2; Cam Clynes, 0-0-0; Mike Mauro, 0-0-0; Colin Burdette, 1-0-2. Totals: 18-2-44.

Three point field goals— WHS (2): J.Martin (2). SHS (6): DeFeo (2), Taylor (4).

Records—WHS, 4-1. SHS, 0-2.

Cheshire 45, Southington 27

Friday, Dec. 30

At Cheshire

Southington 06 08 04 09 — 27

Cheshire 08 17 12 08 — 45

SOUTHINGTON (27)—Mike DeFeo, 1-0-2; Brendan Taylor, 0-0-0; Jeremy Mercier, 3-0-6; Tim O’Shea, 2-0-4; Andrew Lohweiss, 0-0-0; Cam Clynes, 1-0-2; Tim Walsh, 1-2-4; Mike Mauro, 1-0-2; Colin Burdette, 1-0-2; Will Barmore, 0-0-0; Ryan Gesnaldo, 1-0-3; Terrance Campbell, 1-0-2. Totals: 12-2-27.

CHESHIRE (45)—Mike Quint, 1-0-2; Derek Frione, 4-3-11; Drew Hart, 6-2-15; Eric Angelone, 1-1-4; Matt Geyda, 3-0-8; Ben DeLaubell, 1-0-2; Matt Rosadino, 0-0-0; Will Grgikoski, 1-0-3; Ryan Strollo, 0-0-0. Totals: 17-6-45.

Three point field goals— SHS (1): Gesnaldo. CHS (5): Hart, Angelone, Geyda (2), Grgikoski.

Records—SHS, 0-3. CHS, 1-3.

Girls Basketball

Southington 53, Cheshire 45

Friday, Dec. 30

At Cheshire

Southington 12 18 13 10 — 45

Cheshire 14 09 13 09 — 53

SOUTHINGTON (53)—Brianna Harris, 1-3-5; Maggie Meehan, 11-8-34; Katie D’Agostino, 0-0-0; Diane Williams, 0-0-0; Madison Hulten, 2-0-4; Hartlee Meier, 2-4-10. Totals: 16-15-53.

CHESHIRE (45)—Sara Mulligan, 3-0-8; Brady McQuade, 5-0-12; Emily Yonych, 0-1-1; Mia Tuodaitis, 3-1-7; Jade Barnes, 1-2-4; Julia Schaff, 3-1-9; Ariana Perlini, 0-0-0; Emma Watkinson, 2-0-4. Totals: 17-5-45.

Three point field goals— SHS (6): Meehan (4), Meier (2). CHS (6): Mulligan (2), McQuade (2), Schaff (2).

Records—SHS, 3-2. CHS, 1-5.

Wrestling

George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament

Wednesday, Dec. 28

At Lowell, Mass.

Team results—1, Mt. Anthony (VT), 224; 2, Timberlane (NH), 209; 3, Newtown (CT), 138.5; 4, Concord (MA), 138; 5, Chelmsford (MA), 135; 6, Southington (CT), 128.5; 7, Lincoln Sudbury (MA), 125; 8, Fairfield Warde (CT), 119; 9, Marshwood (MA), 118; 10, Springfield Central (MA), 117; 11, Billerica (MA), 115.5; 12, Foxboro (MA), 111.5; 13, Quabbin (MA), 110; 14, Central Catholic (MA), 107; 15, Melrose (MA), 106.5.

PLACE WINNERS

106— Champion : Hunter Verge, St. Johnsbury, pin Barrett Kappler, Timberlane, 4:58. Third place : Tyler Glynn, Central Catholi, dec. Hunter Adrian, Melrose, 5-4 (2 OT). Fifth place : Jordan Carluci, Franklin, dec. Scottt Downs, Winchester, 11-3. Seventh place : Kyle Randall, Newton North, tech fall Isaiah Cardenales, South Hadley, 17-0, 4:43.

113— Champion : Jake Ferri, Shawsheen, tech fall Noah Call, Mt. Anthony, 21-6, 4:39. Third place : Mason Ward, Lincoln-Sudbury, pin Isaiah Cardozo, Southington, 0:32. Fifth place : Riley Millette, Windham, dec. James Best, Billerica, 9-7 (OT). Seventh place : Liam Coomey, Marshwood, dec. Jack Carrozzi, Bedford NH, 1-0.

120— Champion : Chris Derosa, Billerica, pin Andy Richard, Lincoln-Sudbury, 4:53. Third place : Conor Thompson, Quabbin, dec. Jac St. Jean, Goffston, 11-6. Fifth place : Keenan Taylor, Mt. Anthony, dec. Matthew Garcia, Springfield Cen, 6-3. Seventh place : Dylan Musgrave, Timberlane, dec. Sean Herbert, Melrose, 4-3.

126— Champion : Connor McGonagle, Timberlane, dec. Ashdin Schaefer, Mt. Anthony, 8-1. Third place : Ramazan Attasauov, Wayland, dec. Joe Sanchez, Central Catholi, 5-0. Fifth place : Brady Liss, Needham, dec. TJ Remillard, Franklin, 6-4 (OT). Seventh place : Mahari Miller, Springfield Cen, dec. Trevor Morton, Reading, 2-0.

132— Champion : Josh Lee, Burlington, dec. Aj Pagliarulo, Bedford, 3-1. Third place : Matt Kelley, Foxboro, tech fall Alex Steele, Fairfield Warde, 17-1, 3:35. Fifth place : Shawn Wagner, Southington, dec. Casey Broadhurst, Timberlane, 9-2. Seventh place : Gaige McLaughlin, Mt. Anthony, pin Aaron Occhipinti, New Town, 3:51.

138— Champion : Bradley Beaulieu, Marshwood, dec. Tim Kane, Fairfield Warde, 5-0. Third place : Evan Goodall, Chelmsford, dec. Drew Cozzolino, Algonquin, 5-0. Fifth place : Brian Kelley, Foxboro, pin Ben Widmann, Concord, 1:28. Seventh place : Tommy Jaklitsch, BC High, dec. Cody Lewis, Timberlane, 4-2.

145— Champion : Edward Lovely, Newtown, dec. Wayne Nolette, Nashua North, 5-1. Third place : Jeremy Su, Natick, dec. Tristen Cabinta, Salem, 3-2. Fifth place : Dan Haverty, Woburn, dec. Justin Berube, Timberlane, 5-3. Seventh place : Patrick Hoey, Lowell, dec. Tyler Byrd, Londonderry, 6-2.

152— Champion : Ryan Monteiro, Minnechaug, dec. Austin Abacherli, Southington, 16-4. Third place : Izaake Zuckerman, Fairfield Warde, dec. Andrew Piedrahita, Westford Acad, 7-5. Fifth place : Tyler Burgess, Mt. Anthony, dec. Andrew Chase, Londonderry, 14-5. Seventh place : Jeremy Mancini, Billerica, dec. Brandon Berube, Timberlane, 6-3.

160— Champion : Paul Calo, Southington, pin Chris Munnell, Concord, 4:42. Third place : Jack Anderson, Danvers, dec. Jack Carney, Essex, 11-5. Fifth place : Jakob Warner, Wayland, dec. Dylan Hughes, Timberlane, 7-2. Seventh place : Lucas Gobel, Minnechaug, pin Matt Mullally, Foxboro, 5:22.

170— Champion : Joe Accousti, Newtown, dec. John Stawinski, Essex, 3-0. Third place : Josh Bechen, Catholic Memori, dec. Joe Vecchione, Chelmsford, 12-4. Fifth place : Dylan Tremblay, Timberlane, dec. Devin Lancaster, Mt Hope, 4-1. Seventh place : Austin Prendergast, Mt. Anthony, dec. Dan Curran, Conval, 5-4 (2 OT).

182— Champion : George Tarwo, Concord, dec. Brandon Cousino, Vergennes, 4-3. Third place : Dan Aksman, Needham, pin Matt Gastaldo, Natick, 5:10. Fifth place : Donny Wilson, Greater Lowell, dec. Joe Gjinaj, Fairfield Warde, 4-2. Seventh place : Mike Kilmartin, Chelmsford, forfeit over Aj Wright, Mt. Anthony.

195— Champion : Antonio Difronzo, Melrose, dec. Andrew Marshall, Lincoln-Sudbury, 7-3. Third place : Mike Tanguay, Windham, dec. Henri Behaeghel, Billerica, 6-0. Fifth place : Jacob Griggs, Champlain Valle, pin Alex Rizvanov, Essex, 4:35. Seventh place : Colin Crowley, Mt. Anthony, pin Andrew Desmarias, Dracut, 1:06.

229— Champion : Benton Whitley, Minnechaug, pin Ryan Higgins, Billerica, 3:33. Third place : Tom Long, Newtown, dec. Dave Macneil, Woburn, 7-1. Fifth place : Ryan Cole, Timberlane, pin Robbie Fahey, Pinkerton Acad, 1:57. Seventh place : Sam Ware, Quabbin, pin Collin Casey, Melrose, 1:00

285— Champion : Carlos Cabrera, Central Catholi, dec. Brent Leger, Quabbin, 4-1. Third place : Deene Hill, Pinkerton Acad, dec. Calvin Hayford, Mt. Anthony, 2-1. Fifth place : JC Cleveland, Dedham, pin Francisco Colon, Lincoln-Sudbury, 7:30. Seventh place : Zach Minch, Manchester Cent, pin Caas St. phard, Springfield Cen, 4:15

Connecticut Duals

Saturday, Dec. 31

At Southington

Pool A

Mt. Anthony 69, Platt 3

Mt. Anthony 84, Cheshire 0

Mt. Anthony 75, Lyman Memorial-Windham Tech 0

Mt. Anthony 73, Branford 0

Platt 72, Cheshire 9

Platt 37, Branford 19

Platt 52, Lyman Memorial-WT 33

Lyman-WT def. Cheshire

Lyman-WT def. Branford

Cheshire vs. Branford

Pool B

Southington 63, Ridgefield 17

Southington 42, Winchester 30

Southington 71, NFA 12

Southington 58, Amity 15

Winchester 36, Ridgefield 26

Winchester def. NFA

Winchester def. Amity

Ridgefield 39, NFA 26

Amity 42, Ridgefield 39

Amity vs. NFA

Championship Round

Mt. Anthony 57, Southington 16

Consolation Round

Platt 46, Winchester MA 33

Fifth Place

Ridgefield 40, Lyman Memorial-WT 39, criteria

SHS RESULTS

Southington 63, Ridgefield 17

182—Luca Veneziano, SHS, forfeit.

195—Julian Robles, SHS, forfeit.

220—Richard Rivera, SHS, pin Ryan Canavan, RHS, 1:30.

285—Jim Starr, SHS, forfeit.

106—Ben Smart, RHS, tech fall Caleb Brick, SHS, 21-5.

113—Jacob Cardozo, SHS, pin Aidan Klotz, RHS, 0:23.

120—Devon Lord, SHS, forfeit.

126—Jesse Walker, RHS, forfeit.

132—Shaun Wagner, SHS, tech fall Peter Murray, RHS, 16-0.

138—Tagan Welch, SHS, pin Jared Donnelly, RHS, 3:00.

145—Simon Preston, RHS, pin Caleb Chesanaw, SHS, 0:44.

152—Austin Abacherli, SHS, major dec. Liam Courtney, RHS, 8-0.

160—Paul Calo, SHS, pin Brian Showstead, RHS, 1:49.

170—Alex Rodriguez, SHS, forfeit.

Record—SHS, 3-0.

Southington 42, Winchester 30

220—Richard Rivera, SHS, pin Jason Provanzano, WHS, 0:53.

285—Jim Starr, SHS, dec. Omar Grant, WHS, 10-8.

106—Scott Downs, WHS, pin Caleb Brick, SHS, 5:31.

113—Jacob Cardozo, SHS, pin Jack Kinsey, WHS, 0:56.

120—Dion Kourafalos, WHS, pin Devon Lord, SHS, 1:04.

126—Ethan Graylin, WHS, forfeit.

132—Shaun Wagner, SHS, pin Paul Murray, WHS, 1:23.

138—Tagan Welch, SHS, major dec. Patrick Doherty, WHS, 13-4.

145—Caleb Chesanaw, SHS, dec. Spencer Edwards, WHS, 6-0.

152—Austin Abacherli, SHS, dec. Peter Gallagher, WHS, 6-2.

160—Paul Calo, SHS, pin Shane Gindell, WHS, 3:30.

170—Adrian Stone, WHS, pin Alex Rodriguez, SHS, 5:20.

182—Mike Quill, WHS, pin Luca Veneziano, SHS, 1:24.

195—Julian Robles, SHS, tech fall Sam Lee, WHS, 19-4.

Record—SHS, 4-0.

Southington 71, NFA 12

285—Jim Starr, SHS, forfeit.

106—Caleb Brick, SHS, pin Jacob Foster, NFA, 2:36.

113—Jacob Cardozo, SHS, pin Andy Ng, NFA, 0:42.

120—Brandon Nieto, NFA, pin Devon Lord, SHS, 1:47.

126—Tim Lee, NFA, forfeit.

132—Shaun Wagner, SHS, forfeit.

138—Tagan Welch, SHS, pin Yadiell Malave, NFA, 1:47.

145—Caleb Chesanaw, SHS, pin Laura D’Elia, NFA, 1:46.

152—Austin Abacherli, SHS, tech fall Eric Plainbull, NFA, 18-2.

160—Paul Calo, SHS, pin Jack Morse, NFA, 0:34.

170—Alex Rodriguez, SHS, pin Mason McMahon, NFA, 0:18.

182—Luca Veneziano, SHS, pin Marc Thelusma, NFA, 2:12.

195—Julian Robles, SHS, pin Jayden Boursiquot, NFA, 2:13.

220—Richard Rivera, SHS, pin Lance Eastman, NFA, 1:26.

Record—SHS, 5-0.

Southington 58, Amity 15

106—Christian Chadwick, AHS, dec. Caleb Brick, SHS.

113—Jacob Cardozo, SHS, pin Aiden Hebert, AHS, 4:21.

120—Devon Lord, SHS, dec. Cole Johnston, AHS, 9-2.

126—Double forfeit.

132—Kyle Solomon, SHS, dec. Mathew Rothman, AHS, 9-4.

138—Tagan Welch, SHS, forfeit.

145—Caleb Chesanaw, SHS, forfeit.

152—Austin Abacherli, SHS, pin Christian Castro, AHS, 0:38.

160—Paul Calo, SHS, pin Andrew Bucci, AHS, 1:14.

170—Nathan Morrisey, AHS, pin Alex Rodriguez, SHS, 2:10.

182—Luca Veneziano, SHS, forfeit.

195—Julian Robles, SHS, dec. David Adamson, AHS, 6-5.

220—Richard Rivera, SHS, dec. Lev Ioffe, AHS, 3-0.

285—Jim Starr, SHS, dec. Justin Griffin, AHS, 4-2.

Record—SHS, 6-0.

Mt. Anthony 57, Southington 16

(Championship Round)

113—Noah Call, MA, pin Jacob Cardoza, SHS, 1:09.

120—Keenan Taylor, MA, pin Devon Lord, SHS.

126—Ashdin Shaefer, MA, forfeit.

132—Shaun Wagner, SHS, dec. Gaige Mclaughlin, MA, 8-5.

138—Keegan Coon, MA, pin Tagan Welch, SHS, 2:30.

145—Chris Mayes, MA, pin Caleb Chesanaw, SHS, 2:05.

152—Austin Abacherli, SHS, dec. Tyler Burgess, MA, 3-1.

160—Paul Calo, SHS, pin Sam Wilkins, MA, 1:01.

170—Austin Prendergast, MA, pin William Carr, SHS, 2:36.

182—AJ Wright, MA, pin Luca Veneziano, SHS, 2:12.

195—Colin Crowley, MA, pin Julian Robles, SHS.

220—Richard Rivera, SHS, pin Sebastian Rocher, MA, 2:18.

285—Calvin Hayford, MA, pin Jim Starr, SHS.

106—Dylan Ross, MA, pin Caleb Brick, SHS, 2:18.

Record—SHS, 6-1.

Indoor Track

Hillhouse Winter Relays*

Thursday, Dec. 29

At Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven

SELECTED BOYS RESULTS

Pole vault—(17 athletes) 1, Devon McShane, Hand, 14’6”; 2, Nicholas Petruzzelli, Notre Dame, 12’0”; 3, Bryce Leckey, Hand, 11’0”; 4, Craig Starkey, Woodland, J11’0”; 5 (tie), Zach Burleigh, Southington, and Mark Crowley, Woodland, 10’0”; 7, Martin Seibt, Sheehan, J10’0”; 8, Jon Ellery, Haddam Killingworth, J10’0”; 9, Matthew Bracale, Notre Dame, 9’0”; 10, Zachary Koslosky, Naugatuck, J9’0”; 11, Kyle Citrin, Hand, 8’0”; 12, Matthew Coyle, North Haven, J8’0”; 13, Cameron Copeland, Sheehan, J8’0”; 14, Michael Salomoni, Naugatuck, 7’6”; 15, Casey Winberg, Sheehan, J7’6”; 16, Neel Agir, Notre Dame, J7’6”; 17, Eric Spignesi, North Haven, 7’0”.

SELECTED GIRLS RESULTS

Pole vault—(10 athletes) 1, Megan Biscoglio, Southington, 10’6”; 2, Lauren Pawlowski, Shelton, 8’6”; 3, Emilie Noreika, Woodland, 7’0”; 4, Shari Minalga, Seymour, J7’0”; 5 (tie), Thu Vu, Maloney, and Sammi Plasky, Woodland, 6’6”; 7, Jacqui Weaver, North Haven, J6’6”; 8 (tie), Maren Kuzmak, Glastonbury, and Jenna Geffert, Seymour, 6’0”; 10, Caitlin O’Hara, Seymour, J6’0”.

*Southington did not participate in relay competitions

Hillhouse Qualifier Meet

Friday, Dec. 30

At Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven

SELECTED RESULTS

Girls shot put—(20 athletes) 1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 37’0”; 2, Teaira Edwards, Hillhouse, 36’7”; 3, Sharmaine Donaldson, Hillhouse, 28’2”; 4, Christy St Juste, Kennedy, 27’7”; 5 (tie), Quintasia Bellamy, Kennedy, and Bridget Taylor, Amity, 26’8”; 7, Taylor Denno, Windsor Locks, 26’7”; 8, Sara O’Connell, Glastonbury, 25’11”; 9, Allison Green, Nonnewaug, 25’7”; 10, Katie Goclowski, Amity, 25’6”; 11, Sophia Oliver, Windsor Locks, 25’1”; 12, Angeliz Rivera, Bristol Central, 24’11”; 13, Veronica Pisano, Amity, 24’6”; 14, Emily Morgan, Terryville, 24’2”; 15, Deserae Johnson, Bristol Central, 21’05”; 16, Kaylee Roy, Bristol Central, 20’8”; 17, Madison Maske, Terryville, 19’8”; 18, Sureaya Inusah, Windsor Locks, 18’2”; 19, Alexia Savio, Nonnewaug, 17’4”; 20, Irienis Perez, Kennedy, 16’6”.