Republican lawmakers kick off Markley tour on Jan. 24 at the Municipal Center

State Sen. Joe Markley is joining State Rep. Rob Sampson and State Rep. John Fusco at a town hall meeting in Southington.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Republican trio are welcoming local residents to the public assembly room at the John Weichsel Municipal Center at 200 N. Main St. The meeting is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the event is open to the public.

The town meeting will kick off Markley’s tour of his district. He will be making stops with local representatives in Southington, Wolcott, Waterbury, and Cheshire.

People do not have to live in the town to attend a meeting and can attend as many meetings as they choose.

On Monday, Jan. 23, he will stop at the Wolcott Town Hall at 10 Kenea Ave. in Wolcott from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The tour continues on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Waterbury Senior Center at 1985 E. Main St. in Waterbury from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The tour concludes at the Cheshire Town Hall at 84 S. Main St. in Cheshire on Thursday, Jan. 31 with Markley’s final stop. He will meet in the council chambers from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.