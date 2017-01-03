Obituary: Margaret E. (Shea) Doran, 76

Margaret E. (Shea) Doran, 76, of Southington passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Jan. 3, 2017. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Doran Sr.

She was born in Holyoke, MA on Aug. 18, 1940, the daughter of the late James and Mary (Noonan) Shea. She received her Master’s Degree in Special Ed and had been at Newington Children’s Hospital for many years and retired from CT Children’s Medical Center. Margaret loved her grandchildren, the beach, Cape Cod and Crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her children, Maura Doran and husband Jason Ouellette of Thomaston, Kathleen Doran and Robert J. Doran Jr. and wife Beth all of Southington, her cherished grandchildren Megan, Hannah, Teagan, Molly, James, Michael, Norah, Reilly and Fiona. She also leaves a brother Michael Shea and a sister Mary Deslauriers, two sisters-in-law Anita Doran and Ann Rogers and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St to St. Thomas Church at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 pm. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the CT Children’s Medical Center, 282 Washington St. Hartford, CT 06112.

