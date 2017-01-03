Obituary: John Clements, 84

John Clements, 84, of Southington passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. He was the husband for 55 years of Sheila (Peryum) Clements.

He was born on Oct. 4, 1932 in Duryea, PA the son of the late Vincent and Mary (Misorek) Clements. John was a 32 year veteran serving with the US Navy, which was his passion throughout his life. He retired from the Southington Board of Ed after 26 years. John was a member and Past Commander of the American Legion Post #72.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children Mary Clements of Southington and James Clements (US Navy) and his wife Monique of Norfolk, VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jillian Arduini, Steven Arduini, Vincent Clements (US Army) and Olivia Clements (US Army). He also leaves his brothers Edward and George Clements and sisters Christine DeLuco and Romaine Dube. He was predeceased by brothers, Vincent, Joseph, Thomas, Eugene and Jerome and sisters Marie Gorley and Regina Zale.

The family would like to thank Dr. Peter Byeff and staff as well as Dr. Christine Bartus for their care and concern.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 from 4-7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.