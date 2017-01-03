Obituaries: John Millington

John Millington passed away peacefully in Southbury Connecticut on December 16 at the age of 90. Born in Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania, to George and Elizabeth Thaw Millington on October 8, 1926, John was the youngest of 3 brothers. He grew up in a world of dogs and upland hunting, and developed a passion for nature and the outdoors. He began a career in publishing, moving through the ranks at Time Inc. With his former wife, Didi Kelley, John moved to Bangkok, Thailand, as managing director of the Bangkok World newspaper. He later oversaw membership and business development at the Council on Foreign Relations, where he cultivated his passion for world affairs and political activism. An ardent democrat and liberal, John championed conservation, community, affordable housing and the arts. Under Gov. Lowell Weicker, he chaired the state Council on Environmental Quality. More recently, he served on the Board of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters. In his beloved hometown of Washington, Connecticut, he was a board member of the Washington Community Housing Trust and the Steep Rock Association land trust, where he served as president for five years. John was in the vanguard of a successful fight to protect the Shepaug River; and he helped to launch the remarkable, region-wide ASAP After School Arts Program. In 2014, he was awarded the town’s highest honor for citizenship, the Stephen Reich award. As a mentor to many young people, he was always willing to lend a helping hand and a compassionate ear. This was especially true for his grandchildren, whom “Pop-Pop adored.” He will be remembered for his enthusiasm for life and his devotion to home, family, and friends. The memories will be cherished by his wife, Edwina, his five children: Hope, Juli, Hunter, Brooke and Steve; and five stepchildren : Blade, Ned, Bayard, Tim and Elise Brokaw; and the 20 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of John’s life in the spring in Washington Connecticut. Gifts in his memory may be made to Steep Rock Association, 2 Green Hill Road, Washington CT 06793, and ASAP at 6 Bee Brook Road, Washington Depot, CT 06794.