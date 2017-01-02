Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Dec. 31

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Dec. 31. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior Knights suffered their second-straight loss, 2-1, at the Jahn Hockey Rink in Pomfret to Woodstock Academy (3-0). Dusty Kilgore tied the contest at 1-1 by scoring the team’s lone goal of the game late in the first period, but the Centaurs clinched the win with a goal early in the second period. Nate Zmarlicki and Jeremy Fortin contributed with assists. Hall-Southington will look to break their two-game losing streak when they host divisional opponents Bolton-Coventry-RHAM-Rockville (1-2) on Wednesday, Jan. 4 and EO Smith-Tolland-Windham (2-1) on Saturday, Jan. 7 in their first home games of the season. The Warrior Knights are currently 1-2-1 overall.

Wrestling: The Blue Knights hosted the Connecticut Duals and went 4-1 after wrestling five out of the 10 teams that attended. Southington defeated Ridgefield, 63-17, Winchester, Mass., 42-30, Norwich Free Academy, 71-12, and Amity, 51-12. The Knights lost their final match of the day, 57-18, to defending champions of the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Wrestling Tournament, Mount Anthony of Vermont. The Patriots pinned the Knights eight times in the match. Shaun Wagner (132), Austin Abacherli (152), Paul Calo (160), and Richie Rivera (220) all went undefeated on the day. Calo was the only Southington wrestler to land pins in each of his bouts. Jacob Cardozo (113), Tagan Welch (138), Julian Robles (195), and Jimmy Starr (285) each went 4-1. Alex Rodrigues landed the team’s fastest pin at 18 seconds into his bout against NFA. The Knights landed a total of 22 pins and collected 10 forfeits, allowing 16 pins and forfeiting the 126-pound weight class. Southington will be back in action when they travel to Farmington on Wednesday, Jan. 4 and Hall High School in West Hartford for the Greater Hartford Open on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Knights are currently 6-1 overall.

**Southington Winter Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0 (3-0).

Week 2—5-3 (2-3).

Week 3—10-8-1 (5-5-1).