Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Dec. 30

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Dec. 30. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights suffered their third-straight loss, 45-27, at Cheshire (1-3). Jeremy Mercier led the offense with a team high of six points. Tim O’Shea and Tim Walsh contributed with four points apiece. Southington will look for their first win of the season when they travel to divisional Glastonbury (0-4) on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and host regional Windsor (4-1) on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Knights are currently 0-3 overall.

Girls Basketball: After dropping their last two games at home, the Lady Knights broke their skid by achieving their third win of the season with a 53-45 victory at Cheshire (1-5). Southington will look for more wins when they host divisional Glastonbury (5-0) on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and travel to regional Windsor (2-5) on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Knights are currently 3-2 overall.