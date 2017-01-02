Mysterious explosion reported in Southington and neighboring towns

Police are investigating reports about a loud explosion in town this morning.

The Southington Police Department received multiple calls reporting the explosion at approximately 10:30 a.m. The reports came from the center of Southington, extending to the Wolcott and Cheshire town lines. A majority of the calls appeared to be concentrated in the southwest section of town.

Police dispatchers reported receiving between 30 and 40 calls at the time. The Southington Police Department and Southington Fire Department sent units to investigate, but they were unable to locate where the origin of the explosion.

There were no calls of power outages, property damage or calls of smoke in Southington associated with the explosion. Police checked with surrounding towns (Cheshire, Wolcott and Waterbury), and all communities reported similar complaints. Police dispatch also contacted local energy companies who reported no incidents that would have caused the explosion.

At this time the origin of the explosion is unknown.