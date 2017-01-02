Obituary: Julia (Palmieri) Hackett, 83

Julia (Palmieri) Hackett, 83, of Southington, passed away on Dec. 25, 2016 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late James Hackett.

Julia was born in Southington on Jan. 7, 1933 the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Aldieri) Palmieri. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Allied Control Co. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church.

She is survived by her loving children, James M. Hackett, Paul S. and wife Patricia Hackett all of Southington, Robert F. Hackett of VT, Ronald J. and wife Jennifer Hackett of Meriden and Daniel T. Hackett of Southington; 5 grandchildren Amanda, Robert, Jamie, Joshua and Raymond. She also leaves two brothers Salvatore and wife Doria Palmieri of Plantsville and Joseph and wife Bonnie of Westbrook.

Funeral services and burial are private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements.

