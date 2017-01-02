Obituary: Jean (Nardi) Meola, 81

Jean (Nardi) Meola, 81, of Southington, passed away on Christmas Day at the Apple Rehab in Plainville. She was the wife of the late James Meola.

She was born in Southington, the daughter of the late Joseph and Beatrice Nardi. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Supreme Lake.

She is survived by her children, Jim Meola and Al Laderoute, Sharon Meola and Dave Melix, Steven and Teri Meola, Glenn Meola and Greg Meola, grandchildren, Christian and Jen Meola, Nicole Meola and Jeff Cianci, Kate and Eric Dickerman and Debra-Lynn and Troy Mandigo, great grandchildren Kaonna, Kory, Maddi, Kameron, Ava, Sophia, Christian and Nicholas. She also leaves a sister Beatrice and husband George Sakellarios and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Apple Rehab for their superb care and concern for Jean.

Funeral services were held on Friday at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial was at St. Thomas Cemetery.

