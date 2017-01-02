Knights overwhelm Simsbury

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Blue Knight wrestling team won their second dual meet of the season with a lopsided home victory over Simsbury, 58-24, on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

“We worked a little bit more technique tonight instead of just overpowering our younger kids, which was better,” said Southington coach Derek Dion. “We still have a lot of work to do, but we saw some positive signs of the technique we were working on in the room. The guys were doing it on the mat, and I like to see that.”

Jacob Cardozo (113), Devin Lord (120), Kyle Solomon (126), Shaun Wagner (132), Tagan Welch (138), Paul Calo (160), Richie Zayas (220), and Caleb Brick (106) all landed pins in the match. Calo clinched the win for Southington with a pin at 1:17 into the bout. Welch scored the fastest pin at 45 seconds into the bout. The Trojans forfeited the 285-weight class.

“They were strong up top, but we were a little stronger down low,” the coach said. “But we still have some kids to get back in the lineup. At this time of the year, it’s about just trying to get better every week.”

The Knights will compete in their first invitational of the season when they travel to Massachusetts to wrestle some of the top teams in the northeast at the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament from Wednesday, Dec. 28 to Thursday, Dec. 29.

“That’s a real meat grinder,” said Dion. “That tournament is probably the best in New England in the middle of the season. It’s just about trying to get guys through to the medal rounds and wrestle back a little bit with the younger kids, trying to get the experience in that big tournament.”

Southington is currently 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the CCC West.

