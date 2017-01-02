Knights of Columbus earn Star Council Award

In the first year since receiving Southington’s second charter for the Knights of Columbus council, the Rev. Walter F. Geraghty Council 25 has received the Star Council Award. The prestigious award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of membership recruitment and retention, promotion of the fraternally beneficial insurance program and sponsorship of its church and community service-oriented activities.

“Receiving this award while we are still growing is quite an honor. We’re extremely proud of this accomplishment.”, said Herb Khan, the council’s Grand Knight in an orginization press release.

The Knights of Columbus organization was established in New Haven in March 1882 by Fr. Michael J. McGivney. The group was formed to promote the core principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

With two chartered K of C council units now in Southington, including Council 15, (est. 1885), locals are a big part of the world-wide organization of more than 1.9 million members and 15,000 councils world-wide.

“The Knights of Columbus provides its members and their families many volunteer opportunities to provide charity and service to their Church and their community,” Council 25 Council chaplain Fr. Ronald P. May said in the release.

The organization donates more than $175 million and 74 million hours of service to charities each year, and it has become the largest Catholic lay organization in the world.

Former Connecticut state master for the 4th degree Charles Sullivan, a member of Isabella Council 15 in Southington since 1980 spoke in the release about how the two local chapters cooperate in the effort.

“Congratulations to Geraghty Council 25 on its accomplishments in their first year,” he said. “They have the best fraternal wishes of Isabella Council 15 for continued success and cooperation.”

Free show contest

The two local groups are combining to sponsor the annual youth basketball challenge this weekend at Southington Catholic School.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, participants are welcome to compete for a chance to win the local competition and advance to the district event.

The contest is free and open to Southington, Plantsville, Milldale, and Marion boys and girls, ages 9 to 14. Participants will compete in separate gender competitions in six different age groups. Each player will receive 15 free throws, and the high scorers will win to advance.

Registration is 10:30 to noon in the school gym. Competition begins at 11 and ends by 1 p.m.

Contact Phil Mazzatti, (203) 395-4381 for more information.