Sarah Cyr is artist of the month at The Orchards

Sarah Cyr, of Naugatuck, will be exhibiting her watercolor paintings at The Gallery at The Orchards through the month of January. The title of her show is “The Sublime and Paradise,” which will feature fantasy art storytelling and seascapes of the Gloucester, Mass. coastline.

A reception with the artist is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.. The public is welcome to attend.

Cyr received her bachelor’s degree in illustration from Sacred Heart University and is currently a graphic design manager at The Cheshire Herald newspaper. Recently, Cyr designed her own coloring books for Etsy.com.