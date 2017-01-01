Photographer John Atashian is January artist at the library

John Atashian is often seen working at local venues such as the Apple Harvest Festival, ESPN, UConn Health Center and Central Connecticut State University. The concert photo display includes prints from a collection he created last year to promote his book, “The Ultimate Photo Book of the World’s Greatest Guitarists.”

Atashian will have his book available to purchase at the Meet the Artist Reception, Thursday, Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The book is the first in a series of books that Atashian plans to publish highlighting the singers, comedians, drummers, and bassists he has photographed over his 37 year career.

Atashian’s photo exhibit will be on display in the month of January at the Gallery at the Library. Atashian is the January artist of the month.

The Gallery is open to the public during regular library business hours, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.