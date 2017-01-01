First Baptist Church of Southington continues Martin Luther King Jr. tradition on Jan. 8

First Baptist Church of Southington will host its annual celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. First Baptist Church started this remembrance 21 years ago and it continues to be one of the only community events honoring King in the area.

This year’s speaker is Terold “Terry” D. Miller, M.Ed. who will speak to the theme of “Tell the Story.” Miller has been involved in education, working at the State Education Resource Center for many years, and subsequently at Alpha and Omega Christian Academy, focusing on behavioral supports and student management. He has worked with students and their families to achieve social, behavioral and learning success as well as to foster positive school environments.

Prior to his educational consulting career, Mr. Miller was also a clinician in a methadone counseling outpatient program. Community service is an integral part of Terry’s life. He is an active member of his Waterbury community, coaching eight years for the Waterbury Police Activity League, volunteering with students monthly at local soup kitchens in town, and as a choral member and church organist at Restoration Springs Interdenominational Church. He is also a co-owner of a salon/barber shop in Waterbury and regularly offers free haircuts to students and families. He will share his compelling and inspirational stories.

Music will be provided by Spirit Joy Children’s Choir of St Thomas Church under the direction of Sister Marie Roccapriore with guitarist Jeff Bingham.

Other highlights of this year’s program include the recognition of two Southington middle school students chosen by their teachers as representative of the ideals of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The gathered congregation is invited to participate as well in prayers, song and celebration. All are also invited to the reception which follows the service. There is no charge to attend, however, a freewill offering will be collected for Southington Bread for Life.

First Baptist Church of Southington is located at 581 Meriden Ave. For more information call the office at (860) 628-8121 or visit the the church’s Facebook page.