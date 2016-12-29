Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Dec. 28

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Dec. 28. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling, 53-44, to Weaver (4-1) in their first home game of the season. Brendan Taylor paced the offense with 20 points. Jeremy Mercier contributed with 11 points. Southington will wrap up the week and look for their first win of the season when they travel to non-conference Cheshire (0-3) on Friday, Dec. 30. The Knights are currently 0-2 overall.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior Knights suffered their first loss, 3-1, of the season in their third-straight road game against Avon/Farmington/Windsor (3-1) at the Avon Old Farms Rink. Nate Zmarlicki scored the team’s lone goal of the game with 37 seconds remaining in the contest. Hall-Southington will wrap up the week and end a four-game road stint when they travel to the Jahn Hockey Rink at Pomfret School on Saturday, Dec. 31 to take on non-conference Woodstock Academy (2-0). The Warrior Knights are currently 1-1-1 overall.

Wrestling: The Blue Knights competed in their first tournament of the season when they traveled to out of state to the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell to wrestle in the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Wrestling Tournament, placing sixth with 128.5 points out of 73 teams. Out of the 10 wrestlers Southington brought to the tournament, four of those wrestlers medaled. Paul Calo (160) captured the title of his weight class by pinning Chris Munnell of Concord, NH at 4:42. Calo was one of three Connecticut wrestlers to win his respective weight class. Austin Abacherli (152) finished as runner-up in his weight class after falling to a 16-4 major decision in the championship bout. Jacob Cardozo (113) finished fourth in his weight class, and Shaun Wagner (132) took fifth. Mount Anthony High School (224) of Vermont won the tournament, followed by Timberlane (209) of New Hampshire and Newtown (138.5). Southington will wrap up the week by hosting the Connecticut Duals on Saturday, Dec. 31. The Knights are currently 2-0 overall.