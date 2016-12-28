Senior listings for the Dec. 30 edition

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

SOUTHINGTON

CALENDAR HOUSE BUILDING COMMITTEE MEETING. 4:30 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. The public is welcome.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Coffee will be served. Led by Edesa Ciscar, retirement counselor. More info, Edesa Ciscar, (860) 628-5656.

OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. Led by Marie Terzak, retirement counselor. Light refreshments will be served. More info at (860) 276-1020.

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

SOUTHINGTON

SENIOR CITIZEN ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING. 4:30 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Calendar House members and the public are encouraged to attend.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

SOUTHINGTON

AVOIDING FALLS. 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Southington Library, 255 Main St. Sponsored by Southington Care Center. A free program focusing on improving balance to help prevent falls led by Mark Colello, GoodLife Fitness exercise physiologist. To register, call (860) 628-0947.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

SOUTHINGTON

MODIFY YOUR HOME FOR INDEPENDENT LIVING. 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Amy Finke, certified aging-in-place specialist, will share her knowledge about modifications for safety, from small projects like a grab bar to larger projects such as modifying a bathroom or adding a ramp to the home and how to find a reputable contractor. RSVP at (860) 621-3014.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

SOUTHINGTON

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

IN HOME ASSESSMENTS FOR OVER-55. Geriatric specialists provide free in-home assessments to Southington residents. Paid by the Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust of the Main Street Community Foundation. Provided funding to Hartford HealthCare Center at Home for free home consultations with a geriatrician, geriatric pharmacist or occupational therapist. For more info, call HHC Center for Healthy Aging, 1-877-4AGING1 (877-424-4641).

LAUGHTER YOGA. Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens of Southington. The free sessions Leslie Cotton and Elaine Hobart. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and no special equipment is necessary. The moves are gentle and can accommodate any person’s ability and range of motion. More info, call Donna Johnson, (860) 276-1020.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. Free support group for families and caregivers. To check for availability, call Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BRIDGE AT THE ORCHARDS OF SOUTHINGTON. 1 p.m. on Mondays at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Do you like to play cards and meet new people? Learn the game of bridge and become a member of their Bridge Club. For more information, please call Edesa Ciscar at (860) 628-5656.

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. Southington Care Center accepts donations of used iPods or MP3 players to engage residents in a music and memory program. Music has proved to be beneficial in various therapies for people who have dementia. Contact Stacy Carleton, Southington Care Center director of therapeutic recreation, at (860) 378-1286.

VOLUNTEER DRIVERS NEEDED. Senior Transportation Services, Inc. is a nonprofit transportation service for senior citizens, age 55 and older in need of volunteer drivers willing to commit to 2 hours a week to meet the needs of their community in aiding seniors to “age in place.” Mileage for volunteer drivers is reimbursed. Contact: (860) 224-7117 or at seniortransportationservices@yahoo.com