Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Dec. 26

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Dec. 26. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior Knights drew their first game of the season after settling in a 4-4 tie against Tri Town (0-1-1) at the Enfield Twin Rinks. Hall/Southington will look for their second win of the season this week with games at Avon/Farmington/Windsor (2-1) on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Woodstock Academy (1-0) on Saturday, Dec. 31. The Warrior Knights are currently 1-0-1 overall.