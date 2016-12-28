Listings, Police

Police blotter for the Dec. 30 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Dec. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 17:

  • Elizabeth A. Negretti, 54, of 57 Sharon Rd., Waterbury, was arrested on Dec. 8 and charged with issuing a bad check.
  • Nicole Acocella, 27, of 297 N. Main St., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with disorderly conduct.
  • Jordan Marquis, 23, of 297 N. Main St., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with disorderly conduct.
  • Donald E. Bergeron, 63, of 44 George St., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with evading responsibility.
  • Jennifer M. Zielinski, 39, of 12 Merline Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
  • Kadesha Hunter, 20, of 46 Allen Pl., Hartford, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
  • Zachary A. Westerman, 19, of 21 Henry St., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
  • Carmine Moffo III, 39, of 250 Old Watertown Rd., Middlebury, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

