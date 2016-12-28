Police blotter for the Dec. 30 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Dec. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 17:

Elizabeth A. Negretti, 54, of 57 Sharon Rd., Waterbury, was arrested on Dec. 8 and charged with issuing a bad check.

Nicole Acocella, 27, of 297 N. Main St., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Jordan Marquis, 23, of 297 N. Main St., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Donald E. Bergeron, 63, of 44 George St., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with evading responsibility.

Jennifer M. Zielinski, 39, of 12 Merline Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Kadesha Hunter, 20, of 46 Allen Pl., Hartford, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Zachary A. Westerman, 19, of 21 Henry St., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Carmine Moffo III, 39, of 250 Old Watertown Rd., Middlebury, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny.