Police blotter for the Dec. 30 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Dec. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 17:
- Elizabeth A. Negretti, 54, of 57 Sharon Rd., Waterbury, was arrested on Dec. 8 and charged with issuing a bad check.
- Nicole Acocella, 27, of 297 N. Main St., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Jordan Marquis, 23, of 297 N. Main St., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Donald E. Bergeron, 63, of 44 George St., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with evading responsibility.
- Jennifer M. Zielinski, 39, of 12 Merline Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Kadesha Hunter, 20, of 46 Allen Pl., Hartford, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Zachary A. Westerman, 19, of 21 Henry St., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Carmine Moffo III, 39, of 250 Old Watertown Rd., Middlebury, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny.