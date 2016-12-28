Miscellaneous listings for the Dec. 30 edition

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

BRISTOL

SINGLES NEW YEAR’S PARTY. Held by Social Connections. 8 p.m. Join the festivities. Dress to impress. BYOB and appetizer/dessert to share. Gail’s, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. $10. If you don’t bring food, extra $5. Reserve. (860) 582-8229.

11TH ANNUAL CELEBRATIONS AROUND THE WORLD. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ring in the New Year celebrating cultures and traditions from Denmark and other places around the world. Create confetti, masks, noisemakers, and a visit from Father Time. Music, dancing. March in a New Year’s Parade at 11:30 a.m. After, gather in Imagine Nation Times Square and count down the ball drop for noon. Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. Admission, $12 per person, $6 for members. www.ImagineNation.org

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

SOUTHINGTON

BOTTLE AND CAN DRIVE. 8 a.m. to noon at Recreation Park, next to the first concession stand just beyond the playground. Proceeds benefit Boy Scout Troop 32, which meets at the First Congregational Church in Southington.

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

SOUTHINGTON

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. REMEMBRANCE. 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Southington, 581 Meriden Ave. Speaker is Terold “Terry” D. Miller, M.Ed. Music will be provided by Spirit Joy Children’s Choir of St Thomas Church under the direction of Sister Marie Roccapriore with guitarist Jeff Bingham. Two local middle school students honored for representing the ideals of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. All are also invited to the reception which follows the service. Free to attend, but donations will be collected for Southington Bread for Life. More info at (860) 628-8121.

NOW THRU JAN. 31

SOUTHINGTON

CHRISTMAS TEE PICKUP AND RECYCLING. Annual fundraiser for the Southington Land Trust. Plan ahead. Officials will pickup and recycle your Christmas tree after the holiday season. Trees will be turned into wood chips to be used at YMCA Camp Sloper. Cost is $15. Proceeds benefit the trust. More info at www.southingtonlandtrust.org or at (860) 690-2484.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

SOUTHINGTON

NOTTE D’AMORE (NIGHT OF LOVE): CHOCOLATE AND WINE. 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Aqua Turf, Mulberry St., Plantsville. Sponsored by Southington UNICO. Wine and chocolate tasting, full sit down, four- course surf and turf dinner, open bar, live music and raffles. Tickets: call Mark Mongillo, (860) 919-8374.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

PERSONALIZED PAVERS FUNDRAISER. The American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 is replacing the sidewalk in front of the post at 64 Main St. Cost is $50 to inscribe a personal message to a loved one or dates of service for a veteran in your family on a paver for the walkway. Download a form at http://kiltonicpost72.org/ Forms/PaverOnlineStatic.pdf or contact support@kiltonicpost72.org.

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.