Kids’ listings for the Dec. 30 edition

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

BRISTOL/SOUTHINGTON

STPAUL HS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Tour the school, meet the faculty.

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

SOUTHINGTON

PLANTSVILLE COMMUNITY NURSERY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE. 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 109 Church St., Plantsville. School offers a 3 year old program, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and a 4 year old program on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Contact: (860)628-8878.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

BRISTOL/SOUTHINGTON

STPAUL HS PLACEMENT EXAM. 8 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. For prospective grade 9 and grade 10 students. cost is $25. Free financial assistance information session in the library while students take the exam. Register at www.spchs.com. Contact: Matthew Crowley, (860) 584-0911, ext. 34 or mcrowley@spchs.com .

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

SOUTHINGTON

HELPING CHILDREN OVERCOME ANXIETY. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Weichsel Center, 196 N. Main St. Southington Youth Services’ Parent Information Series workshop covers causes of anxiety and practical ways parents can help children reduce anxiety symptoms and avoidance behavior. Presented by Dr. Thomas Finn, psychologist with over 30 years of experience in the treatment of anxiety. Admission is free. Space is limited. RSVP at (860) 276-6281.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

YMCA CAMP SLOPER TEEN VOLUNTEER PROGRAM. Wednesdays, November to April, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at YMCA Camp Sloper. Program is designed to help fulfill community service hours and give back to the community. Members work on a variety of projects and tasks that positively affect the facility and aspects of the programming at YMCA Camp Sloper. Contact: Justin Hubeny at (860) 621-8194 or jhubeny@sccymca.org.

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL PRESCHOOL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Southington High School. Openings available for 3, 4, and 5 year old children. Cost is $45 per semester. Call Erin Proctor, (860) 628-3229, ext. 345 or email at eproctor@ southingtonschools.org.

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY SCHOOL. Offers a 2.5-hour 3-year-old program on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 4-year-old program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition to the typical 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. program, the 4-year-olds have the option for an extended day program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nan Sheridan at (860) 628-6958 or vgnsstaff@gmail.com

PLANTSVILLE COMMUNITY NURSERY SCHOOL. Open to 3-year-olds, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., or 4-year-olds, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with optional 4 days. (860) 628-8878 or pcns1955@gmail.com.