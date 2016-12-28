Fire Report for the Dec. 30 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 52 incidents from Monday, Dec. 12 to Monday, Dec. 19:
Monday, Dec. 12
- 4:42:05 a.m., 159 Pondview Dr., CO detector activation
- 6:01:04 a.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Assist police or other government entity
- 6:37:29 a.m., 69 Lazy Ln., SPD, Breakdown of light ballast
- 8:11:50 a.m., 513 Marion Ave., Vehicle accident
- 1:05:40 p.m., 1079 Queen St., Riverbend, Vehicle accident
- 7:27:42 p.m., 1152 Pleasant St., Passenger vehicle fire
- 8:24:18 p.m., 42 Pondview Dr., Chimney or flue fire, confined
- 8:54:07 p.m., 625 Queen St., Motel 6, Medical assist, assist EMS
- 9:30:32 p.m., 150 Savage St., Back 9 Tavern, Alarm system sounded
Tuesday, Dec. 13
- 8:00:00 a.m., 385 Pleasant St., DePaolo, Service Call, other
- 10:13:42 a.m., 45 Craig Ave., CO detector activation
- 10:53:09 a.m., 98 Main St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 2:43:28 p.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Lock-out Vehicle
- 8:09:41 p.m., 98 Meander Ln., Smoke or odor removal
Wednesday, Dec. 14
- 1:06:56 p.m., 300 Welch Rd., Northridge, Vehicle accident
- 3:11:13 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation
- 4:10:30 p.m., 44 Wheeler Village Dr., Arcing, shorted electrical
- 4:47:33 p.m., 450 Town Line Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 5:29:51 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle-pedestrian accident
- 9:27:43 p.m., 720 Pleastant St., Lock-out
Thursday, Dec. 15
- 8:00:00 a.m., 385 Pleasant St., DePaolo, Public service
- 8:21:26 a.m., 334 Summer St., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 1:34:54 p.m., 47 Ledge Rd., Alarm system activation
- 3:16:30 p.m., Curtiss St. and West St., Vehicle Accident
- 3:38:16 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle Accident
- 8:04:22 p.m., 46 Cedar Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 10:18:24 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Alarm system activation
Friday, Dec. 16
- 12:44:34 a.m., 112 Oak St., CO incident
- 5:25:56 a.m., 1131 Flanders Rd., Alarm system activation
- 6:49:31 a.m., 36 John St., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 8:12:19 a.m., 441 Mulberry St., Alarm system sounded
- 8:33:04 a.m., 88 Pacer Ln., Alarm system sounded
- 9:22:11 a.m., 433 Curtiss St., Smoke detector activation
- 10:43:07 a.m., 21 Germania St., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 3:33:48 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Exit 3, Vehicle Accident
- 9:02:13 p.m., Andrews St., Vehicle Accident
Saturday, Dec. 17
- 6:02:48 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Exit 3, Vehicle accident
- 6:21:18 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Exit 3, Vehicle Accident
- 12:38:21 p.m., 36 Hubeny Ct., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 12:59:56 p.m., Cornerstone Ct. and Main St., Vehicle Accident
- 1:02:27 p.m., 2080 Highland Ave., Building fire
- 1:06:00 p.m., 16 Wolcott St., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 1:10:32 p.m., 33 Darling St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 1:31:00 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 2:05:45 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Exit 3, Vehicle Accident
- 5:18:53 p.m., 150 Savage St., Country Club, Smoke detector activation
- 7:07:10 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Exit 3, Vehicle Accident
- 7:20:42 p.m., 279 Old Mountain Rd., CO incident
Sunday, Dec. 18
- 1:35:29 p.m., 495 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Extrication, rescue, Other
- 9:52:51 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke detector activation
Monday, Dec. 19
- 7:06:23 a.m., Savage St. and Meriden Ave., Vehicle Accident
- 8:00:00 a.m., 1071 S. Main St., Kennedy, Assist police or other government entity