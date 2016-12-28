Fire Report for the Dec. 30 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 52 incidents from Monday, Dec. 12 to Monday, Dec. 19:

Monday, Dec. 12

4:42:05 a.m., 159 Pondview Dr., CO detector activation

6:01:04 a.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Assist police or other government entity

6:37:29 a.m., 69 Lazy Ln., SPD, Breakdown of light ballast

8:11:50 a.m., 513 Marion Ave., Vehicle accident

1:05:40 p.m., 1079 Queen St., Riverbend, Vehicle accident

7:27:42 p.m., 1152 Pleasant St., Passenger vehicle fire

8:24:18 p.m., 42 Pondview Dr., Chimney or flue fire, confined

8:54:07 p.m., 625 Queen St., Motel 6, Medical assist, assist EMS

9:30:32 p.m., 150 Savage St., Back 9 Tavern, Alarm system sounded

Tuesday, Dec. 13

8:00:00 a.m., 385 Pleasant St., DePaolo, Service Call, other

10:13:42 a.m., 45 Craig Ave., CO detector activation

10:53:09 a.m., 98 Main St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

2:43:28 p.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Lock-out Vehicle

8:09:41 p.m., 98 Meander Ln., Smoke or odor removal

Wednesday, Dec. 14

1:06:56 p.m., 300 Welch Rd., Northridge, Vehicle accident

3:11:13 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

4:10:30 p.m., 44 Wheeler Village Dr., Arcing, shorted electrical

4:47:33 p.m., 450 Town Line Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

5:29:51 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle-pedestrian accident

9:27:43 p.m., 720 Pleastant St., Lock-out

Thursday, Dec. 15

8:00:00 a.m., 385 Pleasant St., DePaolo, Public service

8:21:26 a.m., 334 Summer St., Medical assist, assist EMS

1:34:54 p.m., 47 Ledge Rd., Alarm system activation

3:16:30 p.m., Curtiss St. and West St., Vehicle Accident

3:38:16 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle Accident

8:04:22 p.m., 46 Cedar Dr., Smoke detector activation

10:18:24 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Alarm system activation

Friday, Dec. 16

12:44:34 a.m., 112 Oak St., CO incident

5:25:56 a.m., 1131 Flanders Rd., Alarm system activation

6:49:31 a.m., 36 John St., Medical assist, assist EMS

8:12:19 a.m., 441 Mulberry St., Alarm system sounded

8:33:04 a.m., 88 Pacer Ln., Alarm system sounded

9:22:11 a.m., 433 Curtiss St., Smoke detector activation

10:43:07 a.m., 21 Germania St., Medical assist, assist EMS

3:33:48 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Exit 3, Vehicle Accident

9:02:13 p.m., Andrews St., Vehicle Accident

Saturday, Dec. 17

6:02:48 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Exit 3, Vehicle accident

6:21:18 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Exit 3, Vehicle Accident

12:38:21 p.m., 36 Hubeny Ct., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

12:59:56 p.m., Cornerstone Ct. and Main St., Vehicle Accident

1:02:27 p.m., 2080 Highland Ave., Building fire

1:06:00 p.m., 16 Wolcott St., Medical assist, assist EMS

1:10:32 p.m., 33 Darling St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

1:31:00 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

2:05:45 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Exit 3, Vehicle Accident

5:18:53 p.m., 150 Savage St., Country Club, Smoke detector activation

7:07:10 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Exit 3, Vehicle Accident

7:20:42 p.m., 279 Old Mountain Rd., CO incident

Sunday, Dec. 18

1:35:29 p.m., 495 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Extrication, rescue, Other

9:52:51 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke detector activation

Monday, Dec. 19