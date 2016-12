SATURDAY, JAN. 28

SOUTHINGTON

MILITARY APPRECIATION DINNER. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 114 Main St. A free dinner, including hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, and dessert will be offered free to all military members and veterans. Open to the public. Cost is $5 for immediate family members, $10 for all other guests. RSVP Denise Johnson at (860) 707-6838.