Weekly scoreboard for the Dec. 30 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 25. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Girls Basketball

Weaver 74, Southington 58

Monday, Dec. 19

At Southington

Weaver 19 20 11 24 — 74

Southington 10 14 14 20 — 58

WEAVER (74)—Fair, 9-2-21; Walker, 7-6-20; Domian, 4-3-14; Jones, 4-1-9; Nieves, 3-2-8; Vazquez, 1-0-2. Totals, 28-14-74.

SOUTHINGTON (58)—Maggie Meehan, 13-7-38; Hartlee Meier, 4-2-11; Brianna Harris, 2-0-5; Katie D’Agostino, 0-2-2; Madison Hulton, 1-0-2; Diana Verderame, 0-0-0. Totals: 20-11-58.

Three point field goals— WHS (4): Fair, Domian (3). SHS (7): Meehan (5), Meier, Harris.

Records—WHS, 1-2. SHS, 2-1.

Simsbury 46, Southington 34

Thursday, Dec. 22

At Southington

Simsbury 12 09 08 17 — 46

Southington 07 07 08 12 — 34

SIMSBURY (46)—Kathryn Miller, 4-0-9; Sarah Nelson, 2-0-4; Erica Bushey, 5-4-14; McKenna Finken, 3-6-12; Sophie Rosenberg, 2-0-5; Jackie Ritz, 1-0-2; Nora Griffiths, 0-0-0; Maddie Knapp, 0-0-0; Kyra Sanburn-Burch, 0-0-0. Totals: 17-10-46.

SOUTHINGTON (34)—Brianna Harris, 3-0-8; Maggie Meehan, 5-0-11; Katie D’Agostino, 1-1-3; Madison Hulten, 0-1-1; Hartlee Meier, 3-2-9; Megan Mikosz, 1-0-2. Totals: 13-4-34.

Three point field goals— Simsbury (2): Miller, Rosenberg. Southington (4): Harris (2), Meehan, Meier.

Records—Simsbury, 3-1 (2-1). Southington, 2-2 (1-2).

Boys Basketball

Simsbury 42, Southington 36

Thursday, Dec. 22

At Simsbury

Southington 10 10 06 10 — 36

Simsbury 07 11 13 11 — 42

SOUTHINGTON (36)—Mike DeFeo, 3-1-9; Brendan Taylor, 3-0-7; Mike Mauro, 1-0-2; Jeremy Mercier, 0-0-0; Tim O’Shea, 1-1-3; Jack Herms, 0-0-0; Joe Koczera, 0-0-0; Cam Clynes, 0-0-0; Andrew Lohneiss, 5-0-13; Colin Burdette, 0-2-2. Totals: 13-4-36.

SIMSBURY (42)—Connor Ahrens, 3-0-6; Riley Shanley, 1-1-3; Jake Rosenberg, 0-1-1; Grant Lammay, 1-1-3; Ralph Gillard, 6-6-19; Riley Griffiths, 0-2-2; Jalen Williams, 1-1-3; Neil Arango, 0-0-0; Jack McNally, 1-0-3; Jack Medue, 0-2-2; Justin Mathew, 0-0-0. Totals: 13-14-42.

Three point field goals— Southington (6): DeFeo (2), Taylor, Lohneiss (3). Simsbury (2): Gillard, McNally.

Records—Southington, 0-1 (0-1). Simsbury, 2-0 (2-0).

Wrestling

Southington 58, Simsbury 24

Tuesday, Dec. 20

At Southington

113—Jacob Cardozo, Southington, pin Aiden Brown, Simsbury, 2:35.

120—Devin Lord, Southington, pin Noah Pryzbek, Simsbury, 2:34.

126—Kyle Solomon, Southington, pin Andrew Oken, Simsbury, 1:28.

132—Shaun Wagner, Southington, pin Elijah Eckert, Simsbury, 1:52.

138—Tagan Welch, Southington, pin Dylan Faraci, Simsbury, 0:45.

145—Joshua Kowalski, Simsbury, pin Tim Budnik, Southington, 2:49.

152—Austin Abacherli, Southington, major dec. Mark Bedson, Simsbury, 12-2.

160—Paul Calo, Southington, pin Colin Vincent, Simsbury, 1:17.

170—Luke Salls, Simsbury, pin Bill Carr, Southington, 1:58.

182—Nicolas Gugliotti, Simsbury, pin Luca Veneziano, Southington, 1:51.

195—Jackson King, Simsbury, pin Cole Brock, Southington, 2:59.

220—Rich Zayas, Southington, pin Nicholas Tarca, Simsbury, 0:52.

285—Jim Starr, Southington, forfeit.

106—Caleb Brick, Southington, pin Matthew Putnam, Simsbury, 3:19.

Records—Simsbury, 1-1 (0-1). Southington, 2-0 (1-0).

Ice Hockey

Hall-Southington 3, Newington Co-op 2

Wednesday, Dec. 21

At Newington Ice Arena

Hall-Southington 02 00 01 — 03

Newington 00 02 00 — 02

First period—1, Andrew Mitchell (Brendan Moore), H-S, 5:23; 2, Miles Aronow (Nate Zmarlicki), H-S, 12:41.

Second period—3, Logan Matteson (Pat Doherty), NHS, 1:53; 4, Alex Borselle (Matt Lavoie), NHS, 4:39.

Third period—5, Jeremy Fortin (Dusty Kilgore, Jacob Herz), H-S, 8:23.

Penalties—H-S, 6 (12:00). NHS, 2 (4:00).

Shots—H-S, 15.

Saves—David Mix, NHS, 12.

Records—H-S, 1-0 (1-0). NHS, 0-1 (0-1).