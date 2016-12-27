Southington Care Center receives national ranking

Southington Care Center was one of three Hartford HealthCare Senior Services skilled nursing facilities listed among the best in the country, according to a Nov. 16 U.S. News & World Report article.

The 130-bed facility was given 4.5 stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. A total of 2,005 nursing homes nationwide earned the recognition.

“It is a result of our caring and professional staff that our skilled nursing communities are named among the best in Connecticut. We have continuously been able to provide high quality care and services to hundreds of seniors coming through our doors annually,” said HHC Senior Services vice president Lisa Connolly, NHA, MS in a company press release. “It is an honor and a privilege that we don’t take lightly, and a recognition that our team has earned.”