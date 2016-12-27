Police trying to ID a witness for a fire inside Ocean State Job Lot

Security cameras didn’t catch any suspects for a suspicious fire inside Ocean State Job Lob at 328 Queen St., but cameras did catch a glimpse of a potential witness.

“We would like to stress that the person in the photograph is a potential witness and not suspected of any criminal activity,” police said in a press release on Monday, which was sent along with a photograph of the witness.

The fire in the store occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 4:50 p.m.. Police are looking to identify the witness.

“We are also looking for anyone else who may have been in the store on this date and time who may have witnessed the fire,” a police spokesman said in the release.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Adam Tillotson at (860) 378-1667 or atillotson@southingtonpolice.org or Det. Lewis Palmieri at (860) 378-1646 or lpalmieri@southingtonpolice.org.

Information may also be submitted anonymously at the Southington Police Department anonymous tip line at (860) 276-1234.