Obituary: Marion E. (Schmidt) Porter, 90

Marion E. (Schmidt) Porter, 90, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Francis V. Porter for 62 years.

Marion was born on February 20, 1926, to the late Peter and Mary Schmidt.

She retired from JC Penney where she worked as a sales associate for many years and she was also a founding member of the St. Aloysius Church.

Marion is survived by her two daughters, Marion Parsell and Patricia Stone; 6 grandchildren: Kathleen and William Carlson, James and Donna Maguire, Deborah and Keith Burns, Kelly and Carlos Santos, Theresa Stone and Tricia Angelo, all of Plantsville and 9 great-grandchildren: Amanda, Matt, Evan, Erik, Ben, Beckett, Cooper, Jessica and Ryan. She was predeceased by 2 sons-in law, Blaine Parsell and William Stone and 2 great-grandchildren, Ryan and Megan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franciscan Hospice Care, 271 Finch Ave. Meriden, CT 06451.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com