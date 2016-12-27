Inauguration Party set for Jan. 20

On Friday, Jan. 20 from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Lyceum in Terryville, 181 Main St., Plymouth, the Bristol Republican Town Committee will hold an inaugurarion party.

The party is open to everyone regardless of party afficliation.

Bristol, Terryville, Plainville, Southington, Thomaston, Burlington, Harwinton, and Wolcott residents will be participation.

There will be a replay of the Presidential Inauguration, food by Greers, cash bar (beer and wine), DJ, selfie station, and more.

Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door).

For tickets, go to www.Eventbrite.com. To pay with cash or check send your request to carapavalock@gmail.com, call or text (754)444-8803.