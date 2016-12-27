Flanders Road closed by car accident

A portion of Flanders Road is currently closed as workers repair damages from a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole in the area of 922 Flanders Rd. Due to the ongoing work, vehicle traffic has been detoured around the area using Malcein Drive and Mine Hollow Road.

Police received a report of the accident at approximately 2:48 a.m. today. They found that Madison Wells, 19, of Southington was operating a 2013 Audi on Flanders Road when the vehicle veered into the utility pole. As a result of the impact, the pole was snapped and the roadway has been closed.

The Southington Fire Department and AMR Ambulance responded to the scene. Eversource Energy also responded to the scene to repair the utility pole. Wells was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The case is currently under investigation and no charges have been filed. Anyone with information can contact the Southington Police Department at (860) 621-0101 or Officer Justin Simard at jsimard@southingtonpolice.org.