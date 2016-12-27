First Tee of CT names local man to board

The First Tee of Connecticut, a nonprofit organization that has reached out to more than 70,000 young people through the game of golf, has appointed Southington lawyer Kenneth C. Baldwin to its board of directors.

Baldwin is a partner in the environmental and utilities group at the Robinson and Cole, LLP in Hartford, where his practice includes all aspects of utility, energy, and land use regulation before state and local administrative agencies, with an emphasis on energy and telecommunications regulation and facility site planning.