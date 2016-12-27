Bread for Life receives mini grant from Harvard Pilgrim

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation announced that Bread for Life was awarded $550 from the foundation’s Community Spirit 9/11 Mini-Grant program. Jason Interlande, an employee of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, nominated the organization for the award.

The program was founded to commemorate those Harvard Pilgrim members who lost their lives during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The program allows each Harvard Pilgrim employee to award a $500 grant, completely funded by the Foundation, to the local charity of his or her choice each calendar year.

Since this community grants program began in 2002, Harvard Pilgrim employees have directed more than $4.6 million to thousands of organizations throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

“We are so fortunate to have generous and dedicated employees who enrich our company and the communities in which we all live and work,” foundation president Karen Voci said in a press release. “The mini-grant program is a wonderful way to support our employees as philanthropists and to help them make an impact in their own cities and towns.”

In 2015, more than 95 percent of Harvard Pilgrim employees participated in at least one form of service or giving through volunteering, the mini-grant program, or Harvard Pilgrim’s annual employee fundraising campaign.

For more information, visit www.harvardpilgrim.org/foundation.