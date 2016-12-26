Will you take the ‘Plunge?’

Registration is already underway for participants and donors at the annual Sloper Plunge. On Saturday, Jan. 21, YMCA officials will peel back the ice at Camp Sloper, and a group of hearty volunteers will take the plunge.

The name is different—don’t call it the “Polar Plunge”—but the event will be the same. Civic groups, community leaders, and government officials will come together for the fundraising event.

“This event will now be called the Sloper Plunge instead of the YMCA Polar Plunge,” YMCA director of operations Mark Pooler said in an early press release. “The Special Olympics has respectfully asked us to change the name so there is not confusion with their events…and we have agreed to do so. So moving forward, our new name will be the Sloper Plunge…with all the same philanthropic fun as before.”

Last year’s event drew hundreds, with participants dressing in costumes from bananas and mermaids to sharks and leprechauns. Each participant raised a minimum of $100, and the event raised a record $36,228 for camp scholarships.

Teams represented several Southington public schools, the Southington Police Department (SPD), the Southington Fire Department (SFD), and more.

This year’s feature team is The Mill Foundation for Kids, which includes team captains Brian Taylor, Buffy Cofrancesco, and Joe Cofrancesco.

“The Mill Foundation has done some amazing work locally and regionally for kids,” Pooler said in the release. “And they are continuing their efforts in 2017 by helping us support families in need right here in Southington. We are very excited to have them as our feature team.”

Plungers can register early at www.sccymca.org. The event is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on Jan. 21. Check-in will be at the camp office in the McLeod Pavilion beginning 30 minutes before the event.

All proceeds go towards the YMCA Annual Campaign which provides camp scholarships for children in Southington to attend YMCA Camp Sloper over the summer. YMCA executive director John Myers, and his wife Moira, have pledged to match the first $1,500 in donations.