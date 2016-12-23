Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Dec. 22

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Dec. 22. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights began their season at Simsbury (2-0) where they fell, 42-36, to the Trojans. Southington held a two-point lead, 20-18, at halftime. However, the Trojans outscored the Knights, 24-16, in the second half. Andrew Lohneiss paced the offense with 13 points. Mike DeFeo contributed with nine points. Southington will look for their first win of the season next week with games against regional Weaver (2-1) and non-conference Cheshire (0-2).

Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling, 46-34, to Simsbury (3-1) at home. Maggie Meehan paced the offense with 11 points. Hartlee Meier contributed with nine points. Southington will look to get back on track when they travel to non-conference Cheshire (0-4). The Knights are currently 2-2 overall.

**Southington Winter Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0 (3-0).

Week 2—5-3 (2-3).