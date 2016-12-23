Ohio man drove car into water at Southington Country Club

Southington police are investigating an incident at Southington Country Club at 150 Savage St. after Brent Jewell, 54, of Heath, Ohio drove a 2016 Nissan into a waterway at the local golf course.

At approximately 10:19 p.m. yesterday, police received report of a vehicle off the roadway on the lower half of the golf course property. It was further reported that the vehicle was stuck in a waterway on the course. The Southington Police Department, Southington Fire Department, and AMR Ambulance responded to the scene.

Police said that it appears the vehicle entered a service road and then traveled onto the course where it drove into a pond. The vehicle became submerged in the icy pond water. When first responders arrived, Jewell was outside of the vehicle in the pond. He was removed from the pond by firefighters, and he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and possible hypothermia.

The vehicle was removed from the pond with a heavy duty wrecker.

No charges have been filed at this time, and this case is currently under investigation.