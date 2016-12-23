Military appreciation dinner on Jan. 28

The Southington Elks Lodge No. 1669 will be hosting a military appreciation dinner on Saturday, Jan. 28.

A free dinner, including hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, and dessert will be offered free to all military members and veterans. The event is open to the public. Cost is $5 for immediate family members and $10 for all other guests.

The Event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 114 Main St. Reservations are available through Friday, Jan. 20. Contact Denise Johnson at (860) 707-6838.

In addition, the Elks are collecting blanket donations to help keep our veterans warm are appreciated.