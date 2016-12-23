Christmas church service schedules

The following Southington Churches have announced their special service times for Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and Christmas Day (Dec. 25):
Baptist
First Baptist Church
581 Meriden Ave, Southington
DEC. 24—6 p.m. service featuring special music, scripture, candlelight, and a Christmas message from Rev. Sharon Holt.
DEC. 25—10 a.m. service.
Note: People are welcome to visit the Nativity display on the front lawn.
Central Baptist Church
1505 West St, Southington.
DEC. 24—6 p.m. candlelight service.
DEC. 25—9:30 a.m. Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. Christmas service. 6 p.m. Evening service.
Faith Baptist Church
243 Laning Street, Southington
DEC. 24—4 p.m. service. All are welcome.
DEC. 25—11 a.m. service. All are welcome.
Catholic
Immaculate Conception Church
130 Summer St., Southington.
DEC. 24—4 p.m. Christmas vigil mass. 12 a.m. (midnight) Christmas vigil mass.
DEC. 25—9 a.m. Polish mass. 10:30 a.m. English Christmas mass. There is no 7:30 a.m. mass.
The Church of St. Dominic
1050 Flanders Rd, Southington
DEC. 24—4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas vigil masses.
DEC. 25—8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Christmas masses.
Note: On Sunday, Dec. 18, the parish will hold their annual musical production of “The Story of the Nativity: The Birth of Jesus Christ, King and Savior,” 6 p.m., free admission.
St. Thomas Church
99 Bristol St, Southington
DEC. 24—4 p.m. Christmas vigil masses at the church and the school. 10 p.m. at the church.
DEC. 25—10 a.m. Christmas mass.
Mary Our Queen Church
248 Savage St, Plantsville
DEC. 24—4 p.m. Christmas vigil mass of the Nativity with children’s participation in pageant and carols by the Christmas Family Choir. 10 p.m. Solemn Mass of the Nativity of Our Lord and Savior with Mary Our Strings and adult choir.
DEC. 25—9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Christmas mass with full choir of carols and anthems.
DEC. 31—5 p.m. Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God vigil mass.
JAN. 1—9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God mass.
Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church
200 Summer St., Southington
DEC. 24—5 p.m. Christmas vigil mass.
DEC. 25—10 a.m. Christmas mass.
St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church
254 Burritt St, Plantsville
DEC. 24—4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Christmas vigil masses.
DEC. 25—9 a.m. Christmas mass.
DEC. 31—4 p.m. Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God vigil mass.
JAN. 1—9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God mass.
Episcopal
St Paul’s Episcopal Church
145 Main St, Southington
DEC. 24—5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Service of Holy Eucharist.
DEC. 25—9 a.m. Service of Holy Eucharist.
JAN. 1—9 a.m. Service of Holy Eucharist.
Lutheran
First Lutheran Church
232 Bristol St, Southington
DEC. 24—6 p.m. service with guest musicians, and 10 p.m. worship service.
DEC. 25—9:30 a.m. worship service, and lessons and carols.
Note: On Sunday Dec. 18, at the 9:30 a.m. worship service, the church will hold their annual Christmas Pageant presented by their youth.
Zion Lutheran Church
531 Woodruff St, Southington
DEC. 24—3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. services. 11 p.m. candlelight service.
DEC. 25—9 a.m. Christmas service.
Congregational
First Congregational Church
37 Main St, Southington
DEC. 24—5 p.m. family worship with Branches, the contemporary worship band and the ceremony of lights. 10 p.m. candlelight worship with the gallery singers, the ceremony of lights, holy communion and Pastor Ron’s message.
DEC. 25—10 a.m. traditional worship service featuring the gallery singers. Inter-generational worship. There will be no Church School. The nursery is open for parents who would like to be with their children there and listen to the service over the speaker system.
JAN. 1—10 a.m. contemporary worship service.
Plantsville Congregational Church
109 Church St, Plantsville
DEC. 24—4:30 p.m. early family service. 11 p.m. traditional lessons and carols service.
DEC. 25—10 a.m. worship service.
Methodist
Grace United Methodist Church
121 Pleasant St, Southington
DEC. 24—4 p.m. family service. 11 p.m. Candlelight service.
DEC. 25—10 a.m. Christmas service.
Non-Denominational
Tabernacle Christian Church
1445 West St, Southington
DEC. 25—10 a.m. Christmas service.
Faith Living Church
20 Grove St, Plantsville
Note: No services on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.