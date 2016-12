Paraeducators representing the United Public Service Employees Union (UPSEU) Unit 50 donated $1,100 and 23 boxes of food to Bread for Life during their fifth annual food drive. The 280 paras in the Southington school system collected food and organized a district wide dress down day. From left, BFL exec. director Donna Ayer, Gary Danks, UPSEU steward Eileen Macri, Jill Sohon, UPSEU Unit 50 president Debbie Stevens, Caroline Turek, Tina Airo, Alison Frega, and UPSEU vice president Sue Topper.