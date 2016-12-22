Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Dec. 21

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Dec. 21. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior Knights skated into the 2016-17 season with a one-goal victory, 3-2, at CCC South Regional Berlin/Manchester/Newington (0-1). Hall-Southington is done for the week, but will be back in action next week with games at Tri Town on Monday, Dec. 26, Avon/Farmington/Windsor (1-1) on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Woodstock Academy on Saturday, Dec. 31.