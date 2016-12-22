Obituary: Helene L. (Friedlander) Noyes, 85

Helene L. (Friedlander) Noyes, 85, of Farmington and formerly of Southington, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, Dec. 19th. She had been the loving wife of Edmund G. Noyes having recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

Born in New Haven on Aug. 26, 1931 to the late Joseph and Carmella (Puglisi) Friedlander, Helene had been a longtime Southington resident and lived in Farmington for the last 10 years. She and Ed had also been former residents of South Carolina where they made many lasting friendships.

Helene was a faithful servant of Grace United Methodist Church in Southington for over 50 years. Her many contributions included singing in the choir, serving on the finance committee, teaching Sunday School and attending Bible Study.

In her retirement, Helene lived each day to the fullest taking advantage of local activities that enriched both mind and body. Helene had a love for gardening, cooking, and local cultural activities such as attending plays, visiting museums, and exploring the local farmers’ markets. She also enjoyed weekly bridge games with friends, and quiet time reading. For the last eight years Helene attended weekly exercise classes at the UConn Health Center. If she wasn’t lifting weights or practicing Tai Chi she was out walking with her husband.

In addition to her husband Ed, Helene is survived by her four children: David Anderson of Sudbury, MA; Thomas Anderson of Farmington; Leslie Anderson of Glastonbury; and Steven Anderson of Houston, TX as well as 5 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Helene is also survived by Edmund’s 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Erwin Friedlander.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helene’s memory may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St., Southington, CT 06489 or to a cancer organization close to the donor’s heart.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Helene on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 11:00 a.m.at the Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St., Southington. Interment will be in the church’s memorial garden in the spring.

Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.