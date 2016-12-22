Fatal accident reported on Main Street

Southington police are investigating a fatal crash that happened last night on Main Street just before midnight.

At approximately 11:51 p.m., a black 2003 Pontiac Sunfire operated by Charles Farr, 41, of 327 Berlin St. collided with a utility pole on Main Street near the intersection of Carter Lane. Farr had been traveling north on Main Street when his vehicle left the road and shoulder to the right.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage and Farr sustained fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the accident and are asking anyone with information related to the collision or Farr’s activities in the preceding 24 hours before the collision to contact the Southington Police Department at (860) 621-0101, or the investigating officer Timothy Wilk at (860) 378-1600, ext. 2352 or twilk@southingtonpolice.org.