Wrestlers blast Enfield

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Blue Knight wrestling team opened their season by cruising to a 69-6 victory over Enfield at home on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“It’s good to get the butterflies out in our first match of the season,” said Southington coach Derek Dion. “We have a lot of work to do with technique, but we were aggressive, and I like that. We’re a young team and it’s tough, but hopefully we get a little bit of gauge going forward.”

Team captains Jason Calvi-Rogers (182), Shaun Wagner (132), and Austin Abacherli (152) landed pins in the match. Richie Zayas (220), Jimmy Starr (285), Caleb Brick (106), Jacob Cardozo (120), Tagan Welch (138), Paul Calo (160), and Alex Rodrigues (170) each landed pins as well. Rodrigues scored the fastest pin at 20 seconds into the bout.

Enfield forfeited a pair of bouts. The 113-weight class went down as a double forfeit.

“We haven’t done a lot of technique because we had to save a lot with the football players coming in late,” said Dion. “We’re working a lot on putting our moves together. We haven’t done a lot on the top and bottom yet, so it’s just a matter of putting the technique together and getting a little bit better every week.”

Dion said that there are three or four wrestlers that are not in the varsity roster just yet, but is hoping to work Julian Robles and Richie Rivera back into the lineup.

The Waterford Lancer Tournament at Waterford High School on Saturday, Dec. 17 was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Southington is currently 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the CCC. The Knights will look to stay strong when they host Simsbury on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in their lone match of the week.

