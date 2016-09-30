Grandpaville, and ‘Brooke and Carly’ visit the drive-in

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Homegrown family entertainment will take over the big screen in Southington on Saturday as the world of Grandpaville is projected on the Southington Drive-In Screen.

Michael T. Lombardi, the creator of the children’s web series “Welcome to Grandpaville” is bringing the show’s latest episode (and season finale) as well as the 2015 full-length film based on the web series “Grandpaland” (which was filmed at Lake Compounce) and the pilot of a new television series spun off from the original series, called “The Misadventures of Brooke and Carly,” to the outdoor venue.

“The Misadventures of Brooke and Carly” is a teen-oriented show that Lombardi (who runs Michael T. Originals) hopes will provide audiences with an alternative to shows on Nickelodeon and Disney.

The show stars Sydney Bradshaw of Southington and Hannah Perreault of Maine as the title characters.

Lombardi said he was intending to create a spin-off of the web series. Initially, he explained the characters of Brooke and Carly were just part of the menagerie during the second season of Grandpaville.

However, said Lombardi, Perreault and Bradshaw worked so well together, and the characters were so funny, he thought Brooke and Carly could make a great series.

In the tradition of comedy duos such as “Laverne and Shirley” and Lucy and Ethel of “I Love Lucy,” Lombardi said Brooke and Carly find themselves in all sorts of trouble because they’re not the brightest bulbs in the package. Lombardi said he always liked the tradition of pairing two female comedians.

In the new show, Lombardi said Brooke and Carly leave Grandpaville for a private school in New York. At the school they run into another character from Grandpaville (Kincaid played by Lombardi), who is now the school’s headmaster..

While Grandpaville was aimed at younger children, Lombardi said “The Misadventures of Brooke and Carly” is aimed squarely at teenage girls.

Lombardi said he has spoken with many parents who weren’t comfortable letting their children see some of the shows in Nickelodeon or Disney. And “The Misadventures of Brooke and Carly” is his response to those concern.

Thus far, the episode that will be screened in Southington is the only one that’s been filmed. Lombardi said his intent is to market the show to see if it’s picked up for larger distribution by the networks.

“Welcome to Grandpaville” was filmed for the internet, but production was often limited by a limited budget. With a network backing, “The Misadventures of Brooke and Carly” could avoid those limitations.

The idea of airing the episodes at the drive-in is part of the marketing plan for the shows, said Lombardi. Typically, he said, they have red carpet premieres. But Lombardi thought the drive-in would be a great venue to show what a family-oriented local production using local actors could accomplish.

Lombardi approached the town about showing the shows at the drive-in. “They loved the idea.”

“Michael T. Originals” is teaming-up with the Southington Drive-in for “Family Night Triple Play”, to be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Southington Drive-in, 935 Meriden-Waterbury Rd., Southington. Proceeds from this event will be shared by Michael T. Originals and the Southington Drive-in, both of which are volunteer organizations.

For more information, go to brookeandcarly.weebly.com; welcometograndpaville.com; and michaeltlombardi.weebly.com