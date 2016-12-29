These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Dec. 28. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer. Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling, 53-44, to Weaver (4-1) in…
GE exit, schools ruling among top Connecticut stories in ’16
By MICHAEL MELIA Associated Press A rescue at sea led to new questions about an unsolved homicide, a pilot crashed a small plane into East Hartford’s center and a boat repairman living a quiet life in Sherman was revealed to…
A familiar journey taken with an unlikely hero
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR In many ways, “The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time” is a classic story that we would find in literature. We have a central character, who like most of us has flaws. Events…
Fire Report for the Dec. 30 edition
The Southington Fire Department announced the following 52 incidents from Monday, Dec. 12 to Monday, Dec. 19: Monday, Dec. 12 4:42:05 a.m., 159 Pondview Dr., CO detector activation 6:01:04 a.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Assist police or other government entity 6:37:29…
Police blotter for the Dec. 30 edition
The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Dec. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 17: Elizabeth A. Negretti, 54, of 57 Sharon Rd., Waterbury, was arrested on Dec. 8 and charged with issuing a bad check. Nicole…
Health listings for the Dec. 30 edition
TUESDAY, JAN. 3 SOUTHINGTON FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Southington YMCA, 29 High St. Sponsored by HHC Senior Services. THURSDAY, JAN. 5 SOUTHINGTON FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. 11 a.m. to noon at Calendar House,…
Kids’ listings for the Dec. 30 edition
SATURDAY, JAN. 7 BRISTOL/SOUTHINGTON STPAUL HS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Tour the school, meet the faculty. SUNDAY, JAN. 8 SOUTHINGTON PLANTSVILLE COMMUNITY NURSERY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE. 2 p.m. to 3…
Meeting listings for the Dec. 30 edition
ONGOING SOUTHINGTON ORCHARD VALLEY GARDEN CLUB. 9:45 a.m. to noon on the 4th Tuesday of every month at the American Legion hall, 64 Main St. Starts with a presentation at 10 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 11 a.m.…
Dining listings for the Dec. 30 edition
SATURDAY, JAN. 28 SOUTHINGTON MILITARY APPRECIATION DINNER. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 114 Main St. A free dinner, including hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, and dessert will be offered free to all military members and veterans.…
Senior listings for the Dec. 30 edition
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4 SOUTHINGTON CALENDAR HOUSE BUILDING COMMITTEE MEETING. 4:30 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. The public is welcome. SATURDAY, JAN. 7 SOUTHINGTON OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St.…
Miscellaneous listings for the Dec. 30 edition
SATURDAY, DEC. 31 BRISTOL SINGLES NEW YEAR’S PARTY. Held by Social Connections. 8 p.m. Join the festivities. Dress to impress. BYOB and appetizer/dessert to share. Gail’s, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. $10. If you don’t bring food, extra $5. Reserve. (860)…
Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Dec. 26
These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Dec. 26. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer. Ice Hockey: The Warrior Knights drew their first game of the season after settling in a…