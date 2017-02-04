Do you know a student or nonprofit that could use a scholarship or grant? Main Street Community Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications from local students as well as grant applications from area nonprofit organizations through its competitive general grant…
‘Everything Goes’ auction on March 4
The Southington Lions Club announced their 25th annual “Everything Goes” Charity Auction. The fun-filled evening is designed to offer something for everyone, from Red Sox tickets or a YMCA family membership to various household items, dining packages, and theater tickets,…
Commentary: CO detectors save lives
It was shortly after 10pm on January 22, 2017 that Deborah Lanzo’s son, Michael, came home and woke her up. She had been so sound asleep that she had not heard her carbon monoxide (CO) detector sounding in her home.…
More than $200K in scholarships available at CFGNB
Application deadlines are fast approaching for more than $200,000 in 2017 scholarship dollars available through funds managed by the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain (CFGNB). Scholarships are available to 2017 high school senior class students in the Southington area.…
Convenience store robber arrested during multi-town investigation
Southington Police have made an arrest for a Feb. 1 robbery at Country Farm convenience store at 682 West St., and the arrest may be linked to an ongoing, multi-town, investigation. Michael Harris, 29, last known to live at…
State troopers plan enforcement for Super Bowl Sunday
Connecticut State Police announced their plans for law enforcement as football fans prepare for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 5. “Parties and gatherings can make Super Bowl Sunday one of the year’s most dangerous days on the roads and highways…
CT’s Enemy Remains takes Webster stage with new album in tow
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR When Enemy Remains takes to the stage at the Webster Theater on Feb. 8, it will be a gang of Nutmeggers wielding guitars, banging drums—and taking their home state by storm. The band, which was…
Chocolate Festival on Feb. 4: Just in time for Valentine’s Day
By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER The American Legion Auxiliary is holding their 14th annual Valentine Chocolate Festival on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Legion Hall on Main Street. As always, there is free admission…
Obituary: John C. ‘Burt’ DiStiso, 76
John C. “Burt” DiStiso, 76, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was the husband of Ruth (Atherton) DiStiso. Born March 7, 1940 in Waterbury he was the…
Tickets available for Notte di Amore (a night of love) at the Aqua Turf
By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER Wine, chocolates, live entertainment, and giveaways are all in the forecast for Notte di Amore (a night of love) on Saturday, Feb. 11. Southington UNICO has once again prepared a special evening for couples, just…
Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Feb. 1
These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Feb. 1. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer. Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights earned their seventh win of the year to get back to…
The Three Musketeers: Southington’s freshmen are battle tested
By BRIAN JENNINGS STAFF WRITER They’re young. They’re promising. They’re starters on the Lady Knight basketball team. They’re the three freshmen, and they go to war for each other. Madison Hulten (forward), Brianna Harris (guard), and Katie D’Agostino (guard/forward) would…