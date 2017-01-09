Dorothy (Carpenter) Labbe, 72, of Southington, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday January 6, 2017, at Apple Rehab in Plainville. She was the wife of Emile J. Labbe , and just recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.…
Sen. Murphy announces MLK essay contest
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) announced the launch of his Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Essay Challenge. Murphy has invited elementary, middle, and high school students from across the state to honor the King’s legacy by submitting essays that reflect on…
Republicans seek to have new imprint on legislative session
By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Republican members of the Connecticut General Assembly have a sense of power they haven’t felt for years, if ever. After November’s election, the GOP won enough seats to create the first…
Registration begins for Miss Southington and Miss Plantsville pageants
Who will be the next Miss Southington, Miss Plantsville, Miss Southington’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Plantsville’s Outstanding Teen 2017? Would you like to earn Scholarship money? Do you have a passion to give back to your community and help others?…
Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Jan. 6
These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Jan. 6. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer. Boys Swimming & Diving: The Blue Knights opened their season with a 94-70 win over Maloney-Platt…
81-year-old arrested for domestic violence
On Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m., Southington police arrested Don Ubertalli, 81, of Southington via warrant at his residence. The warrant stemmed from a domestic violence incident on Jan. 2, 2017. No injuries were reported from the incident, but it…
Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Jan. 5
These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Jan. 5. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer. Boys Basketball: After coming off their first win of the season on Tuesday, the Blue Knights…
Calendar drive continues for area veterans
Southington’s Town-Wide Effort to Promote Success (STEPS) is still looking for 2017 calendars for distribution to veterans to complete their annual drive. They are still in need of 400 calendars to meet their goal. The organization has already collected 545…
Midnight Orchid’s steampunk style comes calling
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR In addition to a variety of steampunk classes at the Brass Ring Academy this weekend and the steampunk flavored music cranking at the Brass Ring Cabaret on Saturday night, there will be steampunk influenced vendors…
Steampunk luminary coming to Carousel Museum event
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR When the Brass Ring Academy and Cabaret returns to Bristol this weekend, one of the more prominent members of the steampunk community will be on hand. Thomas Willeford, a steampunk writer, artist, and maker, is…
The skeleton crew: Former Blue Knight skier is still a force on the slopes
By BRIAN JENNINGS STAFF WRITER Austin Florian has been well known to the Southington sports sections as a successful ski racer, but ski racing isn’t the only sport he can excel at on the winter track. Florian raced nearly his…
Show me the money: Updated website makes it easier to find local grants, scholarships
By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER The Main Street Community Foundation (MSCF) just launched their redesigned and expanded website to better serve their clients. It will now be easier for local non-profit organizations to find information on how to apply for…