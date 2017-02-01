Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D – Berlin/Southington) and State Representative Liz Linehan (D – Cheshire/Southington/Wallingford) invite the public to join them for coffee at the Pepper Pot Restaurant, 9 Center St., Southington on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 8…
Gymnasts struggle but still perfect
The Lady Knight gymnastics team scored their lowest mark of the season thus far, but still managed to remain undefeated and come away with a victory in the first of a four-meet road stretch. Southington defeated Farmington, 131.3-130.1, by 2.1…
Science fair sheds a light on plant growth
Eighth grader Deon Vieira, left, explains his science project to an onlooker during the Middle School Science Fair and Invention Convention at DePaolo Middle School on Wednesday. Vieira’s project explored plant growth under different colors of light. The goal of…
BOF announces budget schedule
The Board of Finance (BOF) announced their budget workshop and public hearing schedule for the fiscal year 2017-18 proposed budget. The following workshops will be held in the Town Hall Council Chambers, 75 Main St., second floor. The Board of Education…
Dressers recalled because they are falling hazard, state announces
On Monday, January 31st, Bolton Furniture issued a recall of their “Two Over Two 4-drawer dressers” due to serious tipping and entrapment hazards. Furniture with these hazards can be particularly dangerous for families with small children who may face serious…
Man arrested for domestic violence incident at Wheeler Village
Southington police made an arrest as a result of a domestic violence investigation. On Monday, Jan. 30, Besnik Fera, 28 of Colonial Ave. Waterbury, turned himself into police at 4:28 a.m. after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest.…
Weekly scoreboard for the Feb. 3 edition
These are the scores for games played between Monday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 29. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line. Indoor Track CCC Championship Meet Saturday, Jan. 28 At Hillhouse HS, New Haven…
Obituary: Donna Rae DeSando, 71
Donna Rae DeSando, 71, of Southington, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 21017 at HCC at Bradley Memorial. She was the beloved wife of Lawrence DeSando. She was born in Stroudsburg, PA on Aug. 18, 1945, the daughter of the…
Obituary: Elizabeth Mary Uchalik-Gimma, 66
Elizabeth Mary Uchalik-Gimma, 66, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Bristol Hospital after an illness, with her son and granddaughter by her side. She was born in New Britain, to the late Michael and Mary (Koval) Gimma. Elizabeth…
Fire report for the Feb. 3 edition
The Southington Fire Department announced the following 29 incidents from Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Monday, Jan. 23: Tuesday, Jan. 17 10:09:20 a.m., 1783 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Assist police or other government entity 11:25:14 a.m., 21 River St., Chimney or flue…
Police blotter for the Feb. 3 edition
The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Wednesday, Jan. 25: Stephanie Flammia, 27, of 69 Kingswood Ln., Wolcott, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with misuse of marker plate and…
Recreation Department listings for the Feb. 3 edition
Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or…