These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Jan. 20. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer. Boys Basketball: After rattling off three-straight wins last week, the Blue Knights dropped their fifth game…
CT special FX artist ready for ‘Face Off,’ part deux
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR When the first episode of “Face Off: All Stars” debuts on Syfy Jan. 24, there will be a familiar face to Connecticut fans of the reality TV series. Litchfield, Conn. resident Tyler Green, who was…
Southington Schools to review civil rights compliance plan on Jan. 25
The Southington Board of Education will hold a civil rights action planning committee meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The meeting will be held at the John Weichsel Municipal Center technology training room at 100 Main St. at 7 p.m. The…
Schools offer kindergarten info session on Jan. 30
Southington Public Schools will have one kindergarten registration informational session for all Southington parents who have children entering kindergarten for the 2017-2018 school year. The session will be held in the Derynoski Elementary School auditorium, at 240 Main St. on…
Aresimowicz to hold public forum in Berlin (location change)
The location has changed for Wednesday’s coffee and conversation with Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin/Southington). Aresimowicz is inviting the public to join him for coffee and conversation at Starlight Diner at 83 Mill St. in Berlin. The speaker will answer questions…
Chambers invite area legislators to breakfast
The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce will hold its annual Legislative Breakfast on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. All state senators and representatives covering the towns and cities…
49ers topple Packers in powder puff title game
On Sunday, Nov. 6, the top-seeded SVMFL Powder Puff 49ers outlasted the No. 2 SVMFL Powder Puff Packers through three overtimes to earn a 6-3 win in the girls powder puff championship game at Recreation Park. The 49ers were paced…
Lincoln Center performances are coming to the Library
Southington Public Library, in partnership with Lincoln Center Local (LCL), presents Sinatra: Voice for a Century on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Program Room. Registration is required and begins Jan. 18 at southingtonlibrary.org or by…
Fund awards over $42K in grants for women, girls
By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER Whether it is career planning or healthy lifestyle choices, the Women & Girls’ Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation has helped females of all ages improve the quality of their lives by supporting a…
Museum dedicates library to local Boy Scout leader
By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER Eric Johnson traveled the world as an ambassador for the Boys Scouts of America (BSA). For 70 years, he was a fixture in town, ushering local youth toward the rank of Eagle Scout. He sponsored…
Relay for Life announces open house on Feb. 7
Southington Relay for Life is holding an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Southington High School library. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The open house is designed to raise community awareness and…
This show is ‘Beautiful’
by MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR If you’re of a certain age, you’re well aware of the music of Carole King—either the material she wrote with her longtime writing partner and husband Gerry Goffin or the material she wrote and sang…