Healthy Family FunFest will return to the Aqua Turf, at 556 Mulberry St. in Plantsville, on Sunday, Feb. 26. The family-centered event is focused on healthy living and aimed at providing people of all ages countless ways to live healthy…
Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Jan. 27
These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Jan 27. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer. Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win with a five-point victory, 58-53, over Glastonbury…
Kicking her way to the top
Southington fourth grader Lily Cooper captured the title in her age group at the NFL Punt Pass and Kick New England Patriots championship at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. on Dec. 4. She received her award on the field during…
Panthers capture Nutmeg title
With a 45-18 victory over the Farmington Blue on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Southington Valley Midget Football League B-division Panthers became the first Southington team to capture the Nutmeg League championship title. The Panthers finished the season with a 9-1…
Obituary: Irene M. (Theriault) Berube, 90
Irene M. (Theriault) Berube, 90, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at her home. She was the wife of the late Valmore Berube. Born October 12, 1926 in Caribou, ME, she was the daughter of the late…
Siblings take to stage so audiences can see and feel ‘Tommy’
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR The title character of “The Who’s Tommy” is an only child. But the actor who plays the deaf, dumb, and blind kid on the Warner Theatre stage has a sister. And both siblings appear in…
Obituary: Ann (Platt) Dandrow, 80
Ann (Platt) Dandrow, 80, of Southington, passed away Wednesday Jan.25,2017 at St. Francis Hospital. She was the wife of Gerald D. Dandrow, her loving and devoted husband for over 59 years. She was born Aug. 20, 1936 in Boston MA,…
Dementia and caregiving series at Calendar House
Caring for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease is not an easy task. A free five-week series provides strategies and effective communication tips to better understand and relate to the individual with memory loss. Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging…
BOE adopts budget
The Board of Education (BOE) voted unanimously to adopt the 2017-2018 Superintendent’s budget at their regularly scheduled meeting Thursday evening. Now adopted, it has become the BOE budget, which they will present to the Board of Finance in February. The…
Zion Lutheran welcomes new pastor
By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER Pastor Daniel W. Hille has traveled to every state in the Continental U.S. and even foreign countries. He hasn’t spent more than six years at one address since he was in middle school, until he…
Gundersen signs with Florida Southern
By BRIAN JENNINGS STAFF WRITER Matt Gundersen’s mother graduated from Florida Southern College, but that was only part of the reason why he inked a National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse for the Division II Moccasins next year. “The…
Chamber to host State of the Town breakfast on Feb. 9
By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER The Southington Chamber of Commerce is hosting the State of the Town breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 a.m. in the Manor Inn. Town council chair Michael Riccio will present the State of the…