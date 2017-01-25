By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER The Southington YMCA took the “Polar” out of their 12th annual plunge on Saturday, Jan. 21, and sure enough, the weather was a record breaking 50 degrees. The newly named “Sloper Plunge” drew crowds to…
Obituaries: William P. ‘Bill’ Canavan, 97
On Sunday January 8, 2017 we lost another member of the Greatest Generation. William P. “Bill” Canavan, 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his devoted wife of 70 years Nan (Zliczewski) Canavan. Bill was…
Obituary: Helen M. (Johnson) Alagna, 87
Helen M. (Johnson) Alagna, 87, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017 at the HCC New Britain General. She was the wife of the late Nicholas Alagna. Born January 8, 1930 in New Britain,…
Obituary: Kathleen ‘Kay’ (Fitzgerald) Meehan, 88
Kathleen “Kay” (Fitzgerald) Meehan, 88, widow of Edward F. Meehan, Sr, died peacefully at home in Southington on Saturday, January 21st, 2017. Kay was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on May 29th, 1928 to Irish immigrant parents, Philip and Mary (Roache)…
Obituary: Germaine (Desmarais) Moss, 98
Germaine (Desmarais) Moss, 98, of Plantsville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at HCC Bradley Campus. She was the wife of the late Francis L. Moss. She was born Dec. 22, 1918 in Fall River, MA, the daughter of the…
Fire report for the Jan. 27 edition
The Southington Fire Department announced the following 42 incidents from Monday, Jan. 9 to Tuesday, Jan. 17: Monday, Jan. 9 7:50:14 a.m., 88 Hillside Ave., HazMat release investigation 2:38:20 p.m., 174 Beechwood Dr., Public service assistance 5:14:33 p.m., 116 Ciccio…
Police blotter for the Jan. 27 edition
The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 8: Gabriel M. Criscuolo, 66, of 1 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with first degree criminal trespassing. Breonna…
Library listings for the Jan. 27 edition
The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3. Here are some upcoming events:…
Recreation Department listings for the Jan. 27 edition
Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or…
Sports listings for the Jan. 27 edition
FUNDRAISERS SUPER BOWL SUB SALE—Taking orders for Feb. 5 delivery. $7 for foot-long grinders (turkey, ham, Italian combo). Proceeds benefit the Southington High School marching band. Contact band members or call Liz at (860) 462-1105 or Susan at (203) 895-3097.…
Support group listings for the Jan. 27 edition
ONGOING SOUTHINGTON ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. Free support group for families and caregivers. To check for availability, call Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.…
Music listings for the Jan. 27 edition
THRU JAN. 30 SOUTHINGTON FESTIVAL CHORALE OPEN REHEARSALS. Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Congregational Church, 109 Church Street, Plantsville. New singing members and all voice parts are welcome. Open rehearsals in January in preparation for the May 7…